Hurricane, WV

Family member gives update on West Virginia crash victims

By Rachel Pellegrino
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qxs8u_0ip3OuH800

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – 13 News spoke with two family members of the victims involved in the accident that happened on MacCorkle Ave. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

According to Pam Bayes, niece of Dotty Lou Hayes, her 6-year-old cousin and her uncle were injured in the accident. They are in stable but critical condition.

Bayes’ aunt, 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and her cousin, 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter.

“It’s a horrible tragedy,” Bayes said. “It’s an accident that I feel like could’ve been prevented.”

According to deputies, the driver of a pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit the victims’ car. They say the driver was under the influence of drugs during the crash.

Women killed in West Virginia crash identified

“It’s just something that I hope people take to heart. If you want to drink or if you want to do drugs please don’t drive,” Bayes said.

Both Hayes and Mcclanahan were active in the community, especially within their church, according to Bayes.

Another family member said Hayes was the ultimate mother-grandmother, and her daughter Mcclanahan was a beautiful, wonderful person. He said you couldn’t find people like them.

The driver of that pickup truck, 25-year-old Andrew Wyrick, is charged with two counts of DUI causing death and two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury.

He is being held at South Central Regional Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 1.

Comments / 5

Mike Kirk
4d ago

Sin will always take you farther than you would ever want to go, And leave you owing more than you would ever want to owe. There is room at the cross!

Reply
2
 

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

