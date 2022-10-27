ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Pelican Sound, Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Donuts and Oak & Stone restaurant presented to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers land, part of former Amazon site, sells for $30M

A 70-acre swath of Fort Myers land that had been under contract to become an Amazon warehouse and distribution facility instead sold to another buyer who is planning a 700-unit rental community. PSPR Forum LLC, which is owned by the Miami-based Wolfson Development, paid $30 million for the acreage fronting...
FORT MYERS, FL
seahawkseye.org

Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished

One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptionally Well Maintained Property in Naples Florida with Resort Style Outdoor Living Space Listed for $3.8 Million

626 17th St SW, Naples, Florida is a exceptional estate with an open floor plan encompasses multiple living areas that flow seamlessly from the indoor space to the outdoor area. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 626 17th St SW, please contact Brian T Ohlis (Phone: 239-253-0557) at Sun Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
fox4now.com

After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30

Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

FEMA Sets Town Hall Meetings For This Weekend In Charlotte County

The FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled two town hall meetings to provide information about disaster assistance, critical needs and SBA loans and answer questions from residents. The town halls are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sunshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., in Port Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian

All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore

The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Polestar launching EV dealership at Mercato in North Naples

The Polestar electric vehicle car brand plans to launch its first Southwest Florida dealership in early 2023 at Mercato in North Naples. The dealership signed a lease to relocate its temporary dealership on Naples Boulevard to a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in the popular lifestyle center near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road. The luxury vehicle provider will open the nation’s 23rd dealership in a 2,850-square-foot space across the street from Burntwood Tavern.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bicyclist killed in crash with car on US-41 in south Fort Myers

A bicyclist was killed in a Tuesday morning crash with a car at US-41 and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old man from Fort Myers was traveling south in the center lane of US-41, just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway, around 7:30 a.m. A 61-year-old woman from North Fort Myers crossed US-41 from west to east on her bicycle simultaneously.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral

Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
CAPE CORAL, FL

