Pelican Sound, Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Donuts and Oak & Stone restaurant presented to the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
Naples city council puts brakes on zoning changes for now
That zoning issue was withdrawn and instead talks focused on planned development and single lot combinations.
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
In this Gulfshore Business report, it’s a long road ahead for one resort on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. The Pink Shell Resort lost its ground floor in the storm, and they don’t expect to open to the public until 2024. But the owner...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers land, part of former Amazon site, sells for $30M
A 70-acre swath of Fort Myers land that had been under contract to become an Amazon warehouse and distribution facility instead sold to another buyer who is planning a 700-unit rental community. PSPR Forum LLC, which is owned by the Miami-based Wolfson Development, paid $30 million for the acreage fronting...
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
gulfshorebusiness.com
8-Bit Hall of Fame in Bonita Springs loses entire inventory during Hurricane Ian
Jason Crosser has been collecting video games, arcade and pinball machines along with other retro gaming memorabilia his whole life. He recalls when he was 10 and would ride his bike around town with his friend Josh looking for Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games at garage sales. After...
Fort Myers gives estimated timeline for Marina to be cleared
The Legacy Harbour Marina is starting to look different compared to previous weeks. That's because the boat removal process has progressed.
Everest Pkwy. water outage to impact nearly 500 Cape Coral residents
City crews will replace two fire hydrants Monday, which will necessitate the shutdown of a water main around 9 a.m. Monday, which will impact an estimated 480 city water customers.
seahawkseye.org
Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished
One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
wsfltv.com
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify. When walking in a neighborhood located along...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptionally Well Maintained Property in Naples Florida with Resort Style Outdoor Living Space Listed for $3.8 Million
626 17th St SW, Naples, Florida is a exceptional estate with an open floor plan encompasses multiple living areas that flow seamlessly from the indoor space to the outdoor area. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 626 17th St SW, please contact Brian T Ohlis (Phone: 239-253-0557) at Sun Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox4now.com
After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30
Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
wengradio.com
FEMA Sets Town Hall Meetings For This Weekend In Charlotte County
The FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled two town hall meetings to provide information about disaster assistance, critical needs and SBA loans and answer questions from residents. The town halls are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sunshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., in Port Charlotte...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian
All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore
The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
WINKNEWS.com
90-year-old woman and her dog rescued by neighbors in North Fort Myers during Ian
A 90-year-old woman with no family except her dog survived Hurricane Ian with the help of neighbors she considers family. Evelyn Blakeslee was in her North Fort Myers home when water began seeping in. Her neighbors let her take refuge in their two-story home. Blakeslee says she is so thankful...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Polestar launching EV dealership at Mercato in North Naples
The Polestar electric vehicle car brand plans to launch its first Southwest Florida dealership in early 2023 at Mercato in North Naples. The dealership signed a lease to relocate its temporary dealership on Naples Boulevard to a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in the popular lifestyle center near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road. The luxury vehicle provider will open the nation’s 23rd dealership in a 2,850-square-foot space across the street from Burntwood Tavern.
WINKNEWS.com
Bicyclist killed in crash with car on US-41 in south Fort Myers
A bicyclist was killed in a Tuesday morning crash with a car at US-41 and Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 22-year-old man from Fort Myers was traveling south in the center lane of US-41, just south of Six Mile Cypress Parkway, around 7:30 a.m. A 61-year-old woman from North Fort Myers crossed US-41 from west to east on her bicycle simultaneously.
WINKNEWS.com
Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral
Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
Comments / 1