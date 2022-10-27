ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Virginia Mercury

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exams requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationally have committed to offering ACT/SAT optional or test-free testing policies […] The post More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
HARRISONBURG, VA
jmu.edu

Co-creating to curb texting and driving

Kelly Naletelich, assistant professor of marketing and recent winner of a publication award from JMU's College of Business, vividly recalls the random encounter that crystallized for her the deadly menace posed by texting and driving. It occurred seven or eight years ago as Naletelich was proceeding along a congested interstate...
HARRISONBURG, VA
969wsig.com

Covid numbers rise locally

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company having final last call

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company is at its final last call, the owner is ready to go out with a bang. From a home brew store to a downtown lounge, Owner Mike Chapple is retiring, and for the second time he says goodbye to this chapter.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County working toward purchasing Massanutten water system

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is continuing to work toward purchasing the Massanutten Water and Sewer system. The county hired a consultant to oversee the system’s appraisal and hopes to have that complete in the next 30 days at which point it would be in a position to make a fair-market offer on the system.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Fall back could impact sleep schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Saving Time, so clocks will go back one hour. And, as nice as it is for most people to gain an hour of sleep, for parents of young children, it could be tough. Pediatrician Sue Murphy at Pediatric...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
q101online.com

Shopping cart killer due in court today

Online records show that Anthony Eugene Robinson has a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court to either set a plea date or a trial date. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with five felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection with the deaths of 54-year-old Beth Redmon of Harrisonburg and 39-year-old Tonita Smith of Charlottesville.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Student disciplined after Bath County social media threat

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an increased police presence at Bath County High School Friday as a precaution after a threat posted on social media Thursday night, according to Superintendent Dr. Rick Bolling. The post was on a student’s Facebook page, and that student, who was not in...
BATH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

The Downtown Safe Halloween Festival returns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation kicked off the spooky weekend with the Downtown Safe Halloween Festival. This is the first time the event has been put on since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event had a costume contest, food, games, and performances. The day ended with trick or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

