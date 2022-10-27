ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Man arrested for 2021 theft of truck containing $250K in electronics inside

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Miami-Dade, FL - A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near the Miami International Airport last year.

Police say 37-year-old Alain Rangel was arrested on Tuesday on two grand theft charges for the July 2nd, 2021 theft of a box truck at Miami International Airport Cargo City on Northwest 18th Street in Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured a white Isuzu box truck pulling up and a man getting out and approaching another box truck, which was loaded with $250,000 worth of electronics.

The man then drove away.

Shortly after the theft, the stolen box truck was found abandoned and empty.

Miami-Dade Police homicide detectives impounded both box trucks in November as part of a homicide investigation, which revealed Rangel was a suspect of the investigation.

Detectives searched Rangel's phone records, which showed that his phone was in the area of the theft and the area of where the stolen box truck was recovered.

Rangel was arrested and booked into jail.

Tampa, FL
