ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to one...
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi

The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal

Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.5% on Monday to...
News Channel Nebraska

The veteran Black explorer, 78, who's still on the move

He's been trekking through wilderness areas around the world for over five decades, and veteran Black explorer J.R. Harris says his thirst for adventure is still as strong as ever. Now aged 78, Harris has visited well over 50 countries on every continent except Antarctica, exploring some of the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy