North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts
Read CNN's North Korea Nuclear Timeline Fast Facts to learn more about the country's nuclear capabilities and efforts.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Washington Examiner
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to one...
News Channel Nebraska
CNN Exclusive: Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack had bag with zip ties, source says
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.
News Channel Nebraska
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday. The federal charges against David DePape, 42, include one count of "attempted kidnapping of a US official," according...
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Finally Speaks, But Doesn't Accept Election Defeat
The far-right leader broke his nearly 48 hours of tense silence since Sunday's defeat, but said little beyond that he'd "respect the constitution."
News Channel Nebraska
Wheat and corn prices jump after Russia quits Black Sea grain deal
Prices of wheat and corn on global commodities markets rose on Monday after Russia pulled out of a deal that had allowed some vital grain exports from Ukraine to pass through the Black Sea despite the war. Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.5% on Monday to...
News Channel Nebraska
The veteran Black explorer, 78, who's still on the move
He's been trekking through wilderness areas around the world for over five decades, and veteran Black explorer J.R. Harris says his thirst for adventure is still as strong as ever. Now aged 78, Harris has visited well over 50 countries on every continent except Antarctica, exploring some of the most...
News Channel Nebraska
Paul Pelosi suspect charged with attempting to kidnap House speaker and attempted murder
Paul Pelosi "is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Monday, following the announcement of state and federal charges against the man accused of attacking him. "Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged...
Border Patrol union slams coverage of clash with illegal migrants, calls on Mayorkas to defend agents
The Border Patrol Union-National Border Patrol Council blasted U.S. media outlets and lawmakers for a lack of outrage after a group of Venezuelan migrants injured two officials .
News Channel Nebraska
Travel time to abortion facilities grew significantly after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The average travel time to an abortion facility increased significantly for women in the United States after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and revoked the federal right to an abortion, according to a new study published Tuesday in JAMA. More than a dozen states enacted complete or partial...
