McKnight's
Nursing beds continue to dwindle among large nonprofit providers: LZ200
The share of nursing beds among the nation’s largest nonprofit senior living and care providers continued its downward slide in 2021, according to the 19th annual LZ200 Report. Overall, nursing care beds as a share of occupancy mix have fallen from 39.8% when Ziegler issued its first report to...
Doctor blames ‘cancel culture’ on losing key gig after speaking out against liberal ideology in healthcare
Dr. Stanley Goldfarb was fired a prominent medical publication days after an opinion piece called for his ousting and feels "cancel culture" is to blame.
McKnight's
NIA funds $3.7M study of dementia and diabetes in U.S. Latinos
A $3.7 million grant from the National Institute on Aging will fund a new study on the association of diabetes and dementia in adults with Hispanic ancestry. Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles, will recruit 200 adults with Hispanic ancestry over a five-year period. They plan to collect data on brain structure and activity, blood flow in the brain, blood glucose and insulin levels, and cognitive functioning. The aim is to compare differences in these data between adults with and without diabetes and how it may predict changes in brain health over time.
