A $3.7 million grant from the National Institute on Aging will fund a new study on the association of diabetes and dementia in adults with Hispanic ancestry. Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles, will recruit 200 adults with Hispanic ancestry over a five-year period. They plan to collect data on brain structure and activity, blood flow in the brain, blood glucose and insulin levels, and cognitive functioning. The aim is to compare differences in these data between adults with and without diabetes and how it may predict changes in brain health over time.

15 HOURS AGO