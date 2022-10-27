It’s more than two years into the pandemic and now it’s a time of reckoning for a number of business owners who constructed parklets across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, the November 1 deadline for parklets loomed over businesses as restaurant and bar owners were forced to decide whether to keep their parklets for good — but with the caveat that many would have to make upgrades to the outdoor dining spaces to meet new city regulations. As of October 27, however, Shared Spaces extended the deadline to January 15 to allow more places to apply to keep their parklets and outdoor dining spaces.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO