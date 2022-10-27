Read full article on original website
Meet the Artisan Whose Hand-Sewn Aprons Are a Favorite of San Francisco Bartenders and Chefs
Alfred Ramos never planned on becoming the go-to apron guy for some of San Francisco’s best-known restaurant and bar owners. Nevertheless, food and beverage lovers in the city have probably seen his hand-sewn cotton and leather aprons on staff behind the stick, in the kitchen, or on the floor at destinations including Bar Iris on Polk Street, Mission cocktail spots Chezchez and Trick Dog, Rich Table, and NoPa’s all-day neighborhood cafe Automat. “I didn't expect to make aprons,” Ramos says plainly. “That was nothing planned.”
This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’
The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
Allow Us to Present the Bay Area’s Best-Dressed Bar and Restaurant Folks of Halloween 2022
Sure, we all dressed up in 2020 and 2021 for Halloween despite the pandemic — albeit socially distanced and celebrating at home, mostly — but this year just feels different. Eater SF noticed a number of fun group costumes popping up at restaurants and bars throughout the Bay Area this weekend, and in celebration of All Hallows Eve itself, here’s a roundup of our favorite staff costumes we spied on Instagram.
This New Black-Owned Oakland Coffee Shop Hopes to Be a Gathering Place for the Community
“How do you maintain what Oakland was?” That’s a question attorney Creighton Davis, an Oakland native, has pondered as he’s seen his hometown change over the past few decades. He misses the days when he’d be out with his dad, who’d point someone out and say, “That’s our kinfolk.”
All Across the Bay Area, Cities Still Haven’t Figured Out What to Do About Parklets
It’s more than two years into the pandemic and now it’s a time of reckoning for a number of business owners who constructed parklets across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, the November 1 deadline for parklets loomed over businesses as restaurant and bar owners were forced to decide whether to keep their parklets for good — but with the caveat that many would have to make upgrades to the outdoor dining spaces to meet new city regulations. As of October 27, however, Shared Spaces extended the deadline to January 15 to allow more places to apply to keep their parklets and outdoor dining spaces.
Sorry, But You Probably Won’t Be Eating Any Local Dungeness Crab for Thanksgiving
The humpback whale population in the San Francisco Bay this year is making Dungeness crab an all but an impossibility for Thanksgiving dinner. Though the commercial fishing season was set to begin November 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the season until at least December 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the sport crabbing season, aka the non-commercial season, will begin on November 5, no crab traps will be permitted to better protect whales.
