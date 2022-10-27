ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Middle seat lottery: Make the worst seat the best on Virgin Australia

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUW0V_0ip3I96K00

Virgin Australia is trying to make the worst seat on a flight into the best seat.

The company announced this week that it will be holding a lottery for anyone who sits in the middle seats on some flights, People magazine reported.

The lottery is part of the Virgin’s “Bring on Wonderful” campaign and came about after a social media survey that found that less than 1% of flyers will select the middle seat as their first choice.

The survey found only 0.6% of 7,500 people who participated would take the dreaded seat, CNN reported.

Those who enter the contest can choose to sit in the middle or be assigned the spot from now until April 23. They must upload their details on the Virgin Australia app within 48 hours of the flight’s departure.

The passengers also must be 18 years old and be a member of Velocity Frequent Flyer, CNN reported.

The company will randomly select a winner a week, giving away 26 prizes that include a Virgin Voyages Caribbean cruise and a helicopter pub crawl, People magazine reported.

CNN said that other prizes include Platinum Velocity status for a year, along with a million extra Velocity points, and even a refurbished, themed gallery cart.

The total of all prizes will be AU$230,000, or about $145,000, CNN reported.

Virgin Australia gave all passengers sitting in middle seats on a flight to Adelaide free Virgin Voyages cruises, People magazine reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
WSB Radio

After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea's deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital, Seoul.
WSB Radio

Taylor Swift announces ‘Eras’ 27-date US 2023 stadium tour

Taylor Swift announced her upcoming 2023 “Eras” U.S. tour dates on Tuesday over a week since she released her latest album, “Midnights.”. According to The Associated Press, Swift will be kicking off her 27-date tour on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona. She will be ending her tour in Los Angeles with two nights on Aug. 4 and 5 at SoFi Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hill

Harnessing the Earth’s energy

A futuristic structure hidden in the hills of Croatia is offering some hope to those seeking solutions to Europe’s burgeoning energy crisis. The Velika Ciglena plant, which somewhat resembles a flying saucer, is making use of Croatia’s unique geology by harnessing the energy stored deep within the Earth, The Washington Post reported.
WSB Radio

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the country on Halloween hoping to find their own treat: a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Among them was Janice Turner, one of a steady stream of people — some wearing costumes — buying Powerball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
102K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy