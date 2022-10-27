Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
Erie County proposed budget could affect GECAC programs
Erie County proposed budget could affect GECAC programs. Erie County proposed budget could affect GECAC programs. Protect your investments and savings from market …. Protect your investments and savings from market volatility. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on …. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday. GECAC could...
yourerie
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station. Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station. Protect your investments and savings from market …. Protect your investments and savings from market volatility. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on …. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday.
yourerie
GECAC could lose nearly $1 million in funds, County Executive says otherwise
A local nonprofit could be seeing nearly $1 million cut from its funds if the proposed county budget is passed. The county executive said the proposed budget isn’t cutting funds for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) while the CEO for GECAC said this change will largely impact underserved communities. The Erie County proposed budget changes the amount of grant money local organizations are receiving, including the GECAC.
yourerie
Not too scary for Halloween
ERIE, PA – The big question for Halloween Monday is will we see some showers? The short answer is yes, as a storm system approaches from the Ohio valley. While a few showers are possible during the daytime, it will not be a washout. Any showers through the daytime hours will be very brief and pass through pretty quickly. It will be another fairly mild day by October standards and it will still be mild for trick-or-treating Monday evening. While there is the small risk of a shower, expect mainly rain-free weather with temperatures creeping into the upper 50s in the evening.
yourerie
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion. Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion. Protect your investments and savings from market …. Protect your investments and savings from market volatility. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on …. Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday.
yourerie
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City. Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east …. Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight gain November’. Motivation Monday: 'No weight gain November'. Motivation Monday: ‘No...
yourerie
Fetterman leading Oz by 5 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published just more than a week before Election Day. About 49 percent of likely voters surveyed support Fetterman, while 44 percent back Oz. The results are similar to...
yourerie
Click here for the Tuesday Midday Forecast
Upper trough will continue the threat of some scatter showers today into early afternoon. High pressure will help clear out the skies tomorrow, and will be the dominate feature for the rest of the week. Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11:30 Tuesday. Precip: MONDAY: 0.04″ / Month: 4.79″ / Normal: 4.38″ /...
Comments / 0