The holiday season is getting into gear in New York City, and Rockefeller Center is ready to spruce up the space with a new tree. On Nov. 1, Tishman Speyer announced that the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from New York State. The Norway Spruce that was chosen, hailing from Queensbury, New York, will be cut down on Nov. 10 and will arrive in New York City at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO