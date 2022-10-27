Read full article on original website
Level Zero - Official Trailer
Check out the terrifying trailer for Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetric survival horror PvP where a team of scientists must repair the electrical systems to escape. In Level Zero, light is your weapon--use it wisely to collect loot and slow down the Monsters. As a Monster, use various telepathic abilities to counter the light and hunt down scientists.
ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition: Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
This definitive collection of the ARK experience includes overhauled visuals and gameplay improvements for ARK: Survival Evolved, adds exclusive Switch interface options, and includes all massive expansion packs. ARK: Survival Evolved is avaliable now for Nintendo Switch in North America along with it's EU release on November 8th.
Troublemaker Trailer
Troublemaker is an action-adventure beat-'em-up game about the most important and/or terrifying part of everyone's life: high school. As Budi, the new transfer to one of Indonesia's finest high schools, fight your way to the top of the social food chain through the school's annual student fighting tournament. Grab a backpack, boxing tape, and focus on what high school is all about: Beating the ever-loving crap out of one another!
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game - Official Release Date Trailer
Bringing a fresh twist to the deck-building genre, Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game takes inspiration from ‘cultivators’ in Chinese mythology - gifted people who seek to become immortal beings. Compete with players across the globe in online tournaments utilizing an expansive range of cards supporting multiple playstyles. Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game releases on December 6th on Steam.
Atari’s Missile Command: Recharged Official Launch Trailer
Atari returns with an iconic series from its catalog with Missile Command: Recharged. Outfitted with new weapons, couch co-op, dangerous enemies to dispatch and global leaderboard support. Take a look at the launch trailer for Missile Command: Recharged available now.
Level Zero: The First Preview – Like Dead by Daylight Meets Alien Isolation
We took an exclusive first look at Level Zero, an upcoming asymmetrical first-person horror multiplayer game where one side plays as scientists and the other plays as aliens that can crawl through vents and slash throats...but are hurt by the light. Level Zero is due out for PC and consoles next year.
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
Ghost of Tsushima Is Weirdly Similar to Resident Evil According to Former Capcom Producer
Resident Evil's survival horror and Ghost of Tsushima's open world action couldn't seem further apart on paper, but the worldwide appeal of both games makes them weirdly similar according to a former Capcom producer. Speaking to IGN, Hiroyuki Kobayashi said the U.S.-based Sucker Punch's creation of a globally appealing Japanese...
Northwind - Official Reveal Trailer
In Northwind, you will play as a mercenary in an ice-cold universe and take on quests to slay ferocious monsters. Raise your difficulty levels and encounter even fiercer monsters. With ever-changing expeditions, discover new cards, foes, and relics every time you embark. Return home and meet the residents of Northwind, build the village, and unlock new upgrades. Northwind launches on Steam Early Access in Q2 2023.
Dead by Daylight - Official 'Forged in Fog' Trailer
A new Killer and a new Survivor are coming to Dead by Daylight in the upcoming Chapter 26, Forged in Fog, of the multiplayer action horror game. Check out the trailer to meet the new Killer, The Knight, and the new survivor, Vittorio Toscano, who is a scholar in search of elusive wisdom.
Return to Monkey Island - PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Release Date Trailer
Return to Monkey Island will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 8, 2022. the sequel will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this adventure game. The tangled history of Monkey Island’s most famous secret leads Guybrush...
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
'Epic Didn't Really Know What to Do With the Franchise,' Cliff Bleszinski on the Gears of War Sale to Xbox
While Gears of War has always been connected to the Xbox brand, the series was created by Epic Games as an exclusive. And though the series eventually found its way to Microsoft's first-party portfolio, lead designer Cliff Bleszinski shared his thoughts on the sale. IGN sat down with Bleszinski for...
Cliff Bleszinski on Building Gears of War, Meeting Miyamoto, Befriending Kojima, and More! – IGN Unfiltered #64
Cliff Bleszinski, renowned designer of Gears of War, Unreal, Unreal Tournament, Jazz Jackrabbit, and more, returns for his first IGN Unfiltered interview since 2016 to discuss his life and career as detailed in his new memoir, Control Freak. Cliff talks about the making of Gears of War, Epic's decision to sell Gears to Microsoft, his friendship with Hideo Kojima, his admiration for Shigeru Miyamoto, and much more!
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
EA Motive’s Iron Man Is Reportedly in Playtesting Stage as Its Three Game Deal With Marvel is Announced
EA motive confirmed in September that a new Iron Man game is in development, and now, reports suggest that the game is in playtesting stage already. The Iron Man game started playtesting officially on October 31 and will commence on November 2, according to Insider Gaming. This is the company’s “1-on-1” playtesting that will take place at its studio.
IKEA Sends Cease and Desist to Indie Dev Making Furniture Store Survival Game
Ikea has sent a cease and desist letter to the developer of The Store is Closed, an indie survival game about spending the night in a furniture store. As reported by Kotaku, lawyers representing Ikea have accused solo developer Jacob Shaw of committing trademark infringement and have given him ten days to change parts of his game that allegedly represent Ikea branding.
Breath of the Wild Urbosa Statue Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Calling all Zelda fans: The First 4 Figures Breath of the Wild Urbosa statue is now available for preorder in the IGN Store! This statue of the Gerudo Champion Urbosa is right in line with the other Breath of the Wild statues from the company, including Revali. The Collector's Edition...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Becomes the Biggest CoD Release on Sony PlayStation Store; Here Is How to Get In-Game Collab Skins and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest CoD launch on the PlayStation Store in history. After Modern Warfare 2 released on October 28, PlayStation revealed that the game has the biggest release on the platform. “Congratulations to @InfinityWard and @Activision on the biggest PlayStation Store launch EVER for...
