Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving says Nets' defensive effort has to improve

By Josh Matthews
 5 days ago
The Brooklyn Nets suffered a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, and afterward star guard Kyrie Irving expounded on the team’s defensive struggles.

The Nets are 25th in the league in points allowed at 119.8 points per game, and former league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo feasted against Brooklyn, scoring 43 points on 25 shot attempts.

According to Irving, the Nets’ defensive effort and positioning has to improve.

Via the New York Post:

“I’m not going to over-complicate it. It just starts with defensive pride and using our IQs to the best of our ability. We have a lot of long guys in terms of length out there on the perimeter. A lot of teams get in our paint, offensive rebound and that’s the game right there. It’s effort. And it’s just positioning.”

If you’re not in the right body position in basketball, you’re going get beat. Giannis kept beating us to the spot. He kept beating us to the free-throw line. And it showed.”

