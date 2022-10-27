Kyrie Irving says Nets' defensive effort has to improve

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, and afterward star guard Kyrie Irving expounded on the team’s defensive struggles.

The Nets are 25th in the league in points allowed at 119.8 points per game, and former league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo feasted against Brooklyn, scoring 43 points on 25 shot attempts.

According to Irving, the Nets’ defensive effort and positioning has to improve.

Via the New York Post: