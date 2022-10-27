Pechanga Fight Card Includes Welterweight Title Defense, Crossroads Clash

Alexis “Lex” Rocha, right, who will defend his NABO welterweight title Saturday. Photo credit: Screen shot, goldenboypromotions.com

The crossroads lightweight fight featuring Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1) and the undefeated William “Camaron” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) will take place Saturday.

The 12-round main event, part of a day of boxing that begins at 3 p.m., is set for Pechanga Arena and will be broadcast live on DAZN. The card includes several boxers from the greater San Diego region.

Tickets remain available and start at $25. They may be purchased at AXS.com, PechangaArenaSD.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Diaz, from Downey, said he was “ready to put on a great performance for my comeback fight.”

Zepeda, from a town west of Mexico City, said he is particularly partial to fighting in San Diego: “I have seen the crowds there, and they’re loud so I expect nothing less on October 29.”

Local fighters include Jorge “El Niño” Chávez (3-0, 3KOs) of San Diego, who will face Adrian Leyva of Houston (3-3-2, 1KO), and Jesus Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, who will battle Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs), of Santa Ana.

Rocha defends his NABO welterweight title in a 10-round bout, the evening’s co-feature.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Perez, adding that he knows “the odds are stacked against” him.

Rocha’s stance? “As long as I keep knocking opponents out, knocking them down, making them quit, or breaking them down, my opportunities will come and eventually none of the top names will be able to ignore me. That is my mission and that is all I care about. I’m coming for every top fighter.”

In addition, another local, Mychaquell Shields, in his pro-debut, faces Asa “Ace” Stevens (2-0, 1 KO), from Hawaii, in a four-round super bantamweight match.

Opening up the broadcast portion of the night, undefeated Hector Valdez Jr. (15-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, will face Las Vegas’ Max Ornelas (15-0-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight fight. Valdez Jr. was last seen in April securing a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Colula Moncada.

Finally, Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs), from Monterrey, will face Argentina’s IBF female world champion Leonela Yudica (17-0-3), in a 10-round fight. Mucino works with famed trainer Joel Diaz.