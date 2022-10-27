Host Nate Gimby speaks with Bishop Cobbs, fifth grader at Kraft Intermediate School, Caledonia and his Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain coding teacher Jackie Frens. Nate Gimby: Welcome to the Your Dream is Our Dream Podcast where we celebrate student success one dream at a time. This program is made possible by Kent ISD in partnership with WGVU, I’m Nate Gimby and here today I have with me Bishop Cobbs, a 5th grader at Kraft Immediate School in Caledonia, and Jackie Frens who teaches at Ada Christian and also for Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain program. Thank you both so much for joining me in studio today.

2 HOURS AGO