ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend

For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
ALLENDALE, MI
wgvunews.org

Silent Observer expands into Ionia County

Today’s news release says through collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will now be partnering with both Ionia County and Kent County in order to empower community members in both counties to report their information about crime anonymously. Silent Observer says it’s thrilled to start...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Powerful Women: Let's Talk - 102: Paola R. Mendivil

Paola R. Mendivil is a Bilingual Business Development Officer at Grow, providing technical assistance and working capital loans to small business owners. She’s also the Vice President of Catering for her family business, El Granjero Mexican Grill, established in 2007. Hear her story of leadership and about her passion for providing personal growth opportunities.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

GRPM's "A Celebration of Souls" exhibit explores Dia de los Muertos traditions

Grand Rapids Public Museum is honoring Dia de los Muertos traditions with its "A Celebration of Souls Exhibit: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico" exhibit. Dia de los Muertos is a holiday that originated in Mexico and is celebrated widely across Latin America. The day honors the lives of the deceased through food, drinks, music, and altars, among other traditions. Though practices can vary by location, it’s believed that the dead awaken during Dia de los Muertos and connect with their loved ones.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Coding class inspires dreams of video game design

Host Nate Gimby speaks with Bishop Cobbs, fifth grader at Kraft Intermediate School, Caledonia and his Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain coding teacher Jackie Frens. Nate Gimby: Welcome to the Your Dream is Our Dream Podcast where we celebrate student success one dream at a time. This program is made possible by Kent ISD in partnership with WGVU, I’m Nate Gimby and here today I have with me Bishop Cobbs, a 5th grader at Kraft Immediate School in Caledonia, and Jackie Frens who teaches at Ada Christian and also for Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain program. Thank you both so much for joining me in studio today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy