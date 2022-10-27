Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
wgvunews.org
Stabbing another incident of violence near GVSU housing over the weekend
For the second weekend in a row, Ottawa County law enforcement responded to a violent incident near Grand Valley State University in Allendale. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at an student living-apartment complex near GVSU. Authorities say....
wgvunews.org
Silent Observer expands into Ionia County
Today’s news release says through collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will now be partnering with both Ionia County and Kent County in order to empower community members in both counties to report their information about crime anonymously. Silent Observer says it’s thrilled to start...
wgvunews.org
‘Shoppes on Sherman’ development part of Muskegon Heights’ new vision
For the first time in over 30-years a new mixed-use development is being constructed in Muskegon Heights, as officials say--- it’s all part of a bigger plan to transform the city’s identity. It’s called, “Shoppes on Sherman,” and it’s a new, $4.5 million development located at the corner...
wgvunews.org
Powerful Women: Let's Talk - 102: Paola R. Mendivil
Paola R. Mendivil is a Bilingual Business Development Officer at Grow, providing technical assistance and working capital loans to small business owners. She’s also the Vice President of Catering for her family business, El Granjero Mexican Grill, established in 2007. Hear her story of leadership and about her passion for providing personal growth opportunities.
wgvunews.org
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon goes on the offensive in latest campaign rally
With the midterm election just over a week away, gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon held a rally Monday in Grand Rapids. In what her campaign is calling a “bus tour throughout the state,” Republican and Challenger Tudor Dixon joined other GOP candidates Monday, promising a Red Wave at the polls on November 8th.
wgvunews.org
GRPM's "A Celebration of Souls" exhibit explores Dia de los Muertos traditions
Grand Rapids Public Museum is honoring Dia de los Muertos traditions with its "A Celebration of Souls Exhibit: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico" exhibit. Dia de los Muertos is a holiday that originated in Mexico and is celebrated widely across Latin America. The day honors the lives of the deceased through food, drinks, music, and altars, among other traditions. Though practices can vary by location, it’s believed that the dead awaken during Dia de los Muertos and connect with their loved ones.
wgvunews.org
Coding class inspires dreams of video game design
Host Nate Gimby speaks with Bishop Cobbs, fifth grader at Kraft Intermediate School, Caledonia and his Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain coding teacher Jackie Frens. Nate Gimby: Welcome to the Your Dream is Our Dream Podcast where we celebrate student success one dream at a time. This program is made possible by Kent ISD in partnership with WGVU, I’m Nate Gimby and here today I have with me Bishop Cobbs, a 5th grader at Kraft Immediate School in Caledonia, and Jackie Frens who teaches at Ada Christian and also for Kent ISD Summer Brain Gain program. Thank you both so much for joining me in studio today.
