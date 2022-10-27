Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement”
First teased in late September, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Cement” has surfaced via detailed in-hand images ahead of its rumored drop in March 2023. While countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disinterest in the retro, the pair has gained some attention for its heritage-driven, experimental look. White and black take over everything from the toe box to the profile swooshes, leaving overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in the sneaker’s most defining details: elephant print. The cement-colored choice first appeared on the Air Jordan 3 in 1988, with its appearance on sneakers outside of Tinker Hatfield’s creation being scarce over the last 34 years. Collars, “Wings” logos on the ankle and laces also opt for pitch-dark finishes, while the oft-imitated sole units underfoot revert to a greyscale arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component make for a modern Air Jordan 1 rooted in #23’s sneaker legacy.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Offers A New “Tear-Away” Style
Despite debuting in 1994, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid has played an important role in celebrating the 40th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the celebration has welcomed an all-new “Tear-Away” style atop the mid-top proposition. Clad in an off-white tone, the upcoming sneakers replace...
sneakernews.com
adidas To Reissue The Crazy 1 “Lakers Home” On November 11th
Earlier this year, it was revealed that adidas would be bringing back a classic — the Kobe, or the Crazy 1 as many know it today — from the late Kobe Bryant‘s short-lived run with the brand. And leading up to the release of the “Sunshine,” the Three Stripes recalled many a pair due to some troubling quality control issues. But with production now (hopefully) in order, the Three Stripes are ushering in another beloved colorway from the shoe’s past run: the “Lakers Home.”
sneakernews.com
Tiago Lemos’ New Balance Numeric 808 Drops In A Classic Black And Red Colorway
Following its debut back in September, Tiago Lemos‘ second signature shoe with New Balance Numeric, the 808, has released its second inline colorway. Shying away from the colors used upon its introduction, the 808 is now delivering a palette comprised mainly of black and red. The shoe’s leather paneling, suede toe cap, and mesh inserts are all dyed with said neutral, while adjacent details such as the outsole, pull-tab, and trims opt for a deep red. White, too, is used in conjunction, applied across the midsole, laces, lining, and the outline of the “N” logo.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Giannis Immortality 2 Comes Splattered With Floral Hues
After the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 and Cosmic Unity 2 both indulged in an aesthetic fit with the clean-cut stones and gems, the Giannis Immortality 2 is establishing its own unique print graphic, imploring a multi-color floral illustration throughout its latest on-court proposition. Dominated by a deep cyan hue...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 “Black/White” Returns On November 1st
As the New Balance 550 continues to enjoy time in the spotlight, the decades-old design is set to return in classic “Black/White” on November 1st. Previously seen (even with a Comme des Garçons co-sign), the two-tone colorway is a fan-favorite amongst savvy and casual consumers alike, especially when considering the Nike Dunk Low “Panda” craze. Smooth leather takes over most of the sneaker’s upper, with mesh peeking out around the heel. Both “N” and “550” logos on the lateral profile boast contrasting “White” trims, breaking up the otherwise uniform arrangement up-top. Accents on the tongue and across the spine also indulge in the contrasting tone, with sole units straight from 1989 rounding out New Balance‘s old school design in a classic “Black” and “White” combination.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Campus 00s Is Ostensibly Inspired By Early 2000s Skate Shoes
While initially crafted for the hardwood, the adidas Campus was quickly adopted as a silhouette for a multitude of sub-cultures, most notably within the skateboarding ecosystem. This Fall season, The Three Stripes Originals haus has announced a retooled proposition directly inspired by the puffed up 2000s skate shoes that the silhouette reveled amongst.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Receives A “Starry Night” Makeover
After a fresh slate of “Color of the Month” offerings took the main stage, the Nike Air Force 1 is continuing its 40th anniversary celebration with a constant stream of slightly disparate propositions. Case in point? The starry night aesthetic that takes hold over the latest construction. Enacting...
sneakernews.com
The Packer Shoes x Saucony Jazz ’81 Comes “From A Magical Place”
Packer Shoes has maintained a relatively low profile since spring when it launched its Prada-inspired collaboration with Reebok. As the end of 2022 inches closer, the tri-state institution has prepped a two-pair drop with Saucony to help celebrate the Jazz ’81‘s 40th anniversary. Clad in a simple cream...
sneakernews.com
The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” Releases Via Raffle On November 3rd
Marcus Jordan and his Trophy Room team are finally dropping another collaboration on November 3rd: The Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff in Town.”. Akin to the controversial and believed-to-have-been-back-doored Air Jordan 1 from February 2021, the upcoming retro highlights another element of Michael Jordan’s professional career. The pair, which has been officially unveiled via a short film based on old Westerns, harkens back to the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona during which #9 infamously told Larry Bird and Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr., there’s a “new sheriff in town.” The young Chicago Bulls guard become an international icon in the aftermath of the global event (despite not leading the time in scoring), and the rest is history.
sneakernews.com
The Balenciaga x adidas Collection Is Officially Releasing On November 3rd
Over the course of the last few years, adidas has made quite the effort to be break into the world of high fashion, teaming up with beloved labels the likes of Prada as well as Gucci. Balenciaga is but the Three Stripes’ latest luxury collaboration — and after holding pre-orders much earlier in the year, the two are set to officially release the collection this Thursday, November 3rd.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX “Off-Noir” Releases On November 3rd In The UK And Europe
After months of teasing, the women’s Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX brings its rollout overseas on November 3rd. While not the first Air Jordan modified with weather-resistance, the upcoming pair brings industry-leading GORE-TEX to both a women’s-exclusive and overlooked silhouette. Clad in “Off-Noir,” the sneaker features “Fire Red” contrast throughout the upper and sole unit, with the latter boasting the Chicago Bulls-friendly flair at the shark teeth-reminiscent midsole detailing. The tops of tongues maintain their iconic reflective finish, while mesh profile windows and tread underfoot opt for a semi-translucent finish. Lastly, left shoes are branded with large “GORE-TEX” text, denoting the shoes’ waterproofed construction.
sneakernews.com
Nike Revisits The Air Command Force On This Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1 has been celebrating its 40th anniversary in style over the past 11 months. In addition to boasting heritage and new styles, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has also pulled inspiration from other classic basketball sneakers from the past, including the Air Command Force from 1991.
sneakernews.com
Nike Upgrades The Air Max Plus With Lace Toggles
Lace toggles are in full swing this fall season as The Swoosh enlists its tug-to-tighten bungee cord system across a multitude of its lifestyle centric silhouettes. Most recently employed along the Air Max 97, the retooled Tuned Air proposition for the future of footwear is additionally anchored by the latter pull tab.
sneakernews.com
The Aime Leon Dore x New Balance 550s And Nike Dunk Low “Panda” Restock Headline This Week’s Releases
Following the self-destructive collapse of adidas Yeezy, it’s clear we won’t be seeing much at all from Ye’s much-beloved catalog of sneakers. Brands the likes of New Balance, Nike, Jordan Brand, and Reebok, however, are kicking off the month of November with a sizable number of new and old releases alike.
sneakernews.com
This UK-Made New Balance 1500 Is Releasing On November 2nd
Premium aesthetics and textiles have washed over seemingly every silhouette this fall season like a flood. New Balance’s slew of racer turned lifestyle silhouettes have been no different as their Made In England collection continues to embolden its models through an extravagant scheme; now heading up the UK-staple New Balance 1500.
sneakernews.com
Jayson Tatum Says His Signature Shoe With Jordan Will Debut In March
After confirming via the Knuckleheads podcast last December that he would soon be receiving his first signature sneaker from Jordan Brand, Jayson Tatum revealed recently in his interview with Graham Bensinger that the Jordan Tatum 1 is set to debut in March. Marking a new dawn across the League, Tatum...
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Signs Their First NIL: Kiki Rice
Fresh off of The Swoosh signing their initial class of student athletes including Bronny James and college sensation Caitlin Clarke, Jordan Brand too has announced their first-ever NIL signing – the reigning Gatorade National Girls Player of the Year and UCLA’s freshman phenom Kiki Rice. “It doesn’t even...
sneakernews.com
New Balance Presents A Fall-Appropriate Colorway Of The 580
The New Balance 580 may not have the widespread attention of some of its counterparts, but recent collaborations with Stray Rats and Palace have reintroduced the silhouette to the masses. Recently, the once-Japan-exclusive model appeared in a mix of brown and yellow tones perfect for autumn. High-quality leather and breathable...
Comments / 0