BEND, OR -- Oregon hospitals are making space for more pediatric patients as severe respiratory illnesses make an early surge. “Because of the last couple of years, where everybody was doing social distancing and wearing masks, a lot of the little kids weren’t getting exposed to their older siblings’ illnesses at school or otherwise, and so now we have a larger population of children who haven’t seen these viruses for a few years,” Dr. Suzanne Mendez, at St. Charles Bend, says R-S-V can be especially dangerous to young infants and preemies, “Just being cautious with the youngest babies, as far as taking them out and about in big crowds, or if the older sibling is sick then trying to limit exposure to the younger babies; especially the babies that are the first few months of age, [they] just tend to have more severe RSV every year.”

BEND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO