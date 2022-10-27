Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Madras
Law enforcement asks for help from citizens for information about this crime The following is a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. law enforcement received multiple reports of shots fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Jefferson County, Oregon. A 24-year-old male was shot multiple times and later died after being life flighted to St. Charles Bend. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated, and an investigation has been initiated. Many people were on the streets at the time of the shooting. Law enforcement needs to locate and talk to these people. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677. The associated OSP case number is SP22-293699. The Pioneer will update this story as information becomes available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kbnd.com
Photo Released In Fatal Hit & Run Investigation
BEND, OR -- Bend Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, believed to be responsible for a deadly hit and run at the 14th and Newport roundabout. The image was captured on a nearby surveillance camera. The vehicle is a dark-colored, larger SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, Lincoln Navigator...
KATU.com
Woman and 2 young children among those injured in possible DUI crash on Hwy 20
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause
Numerous residents living in or near the Dry Canyon reported hearing several apparent gunshots early Friday morning, prompting a police response and search of the area, including a drone, but they did not find any leads to what happened. The post Redmond residents awakened by several apparent gunshots; police search Dry Canyon, don’t find cause appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine mother, son arrested in marijuana grow op bust
A mother and son from La Pine were arrested Wednesday, charged with the illegal manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana. Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said its officers along with detectives from the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement (DCIME) team arrested Carol Ann Stam, 67, and her son, Darle Thomas Stam, 26.
Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard
Bend Police officers shot and killed a cougar in a northwest Bend neighborhood Wednesday night, less than 12 hours after the first of several sightings in the area led them to a deer-kill site in a home’s backyard, and to issue a warning to neighbors about the public safety hazard. The post Bend police shoot, kill cougar in NW Bend neighborhood after deer-kill site found in a backyard appeared first on KTVZ.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun
A 36-year-old Bend man was arrested on menacing, disorderly conduct and firearm charges Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened convenience store staff and customers with a handgun, pointing it at one customer. The post Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
kbnd.com
Hospitals See Uptick In Child Viruses
BEND, OR -- Oregon hospitals are making space for more pediatric patients as severe respiratory illnesses make an early surge. “Because of the last couple of years, where everybody was doing social distancing and wearing masks, a lot of the little kids weren’t getting exposed to their older siblings’ illnesses at school or otherwise, and so now we have a larger population of children who haven’t seen these viruses for a few years,” Dr. Suzanne Mendez, at St. Charles Bend, says R-S-V can be especially dangerous to young infants and preemies, “Just being cautious with the youngest babies, as far as taking them out and about in big crowds, or if the older sibling is sick then trying to limit exposure to the younger babies; especially the babies that are the first few months of age, [they] just tend to have more severe RSV every year.”
Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers from Beaverton was critically injured after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run leaves 76-year-old in hospital; Police ask public’s help
Bend Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who left a 76-year-old Bend man in the hospital. As of Friday night, the man had life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition. Police say it happened around 9:31 p.m. Thursday night at the roundabout at...
Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout
Bend police are asking the public for help in finding a large, dark-colored SUV involved in an apparent hit-and-run crash Thursday night at the Northwest Newport Avenue and 14th Street roundabout that critically injured a 76-year-old Bend man. The post Bend Police seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver; Bend man, 76, critically injured at roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous
Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses
A 30-year-old Bend woman was arrested Monday night, allegedly running from a burglary of a tree service, and faces nearly 40 burglary, theft and other charges, accused of breaking into at least 15 businesses in Bend and Redmond since mid-September. The post Bend woman caught, charged in recent burglaries of at least 15 Bend, Redmond businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
opb.org
Bend sweeps illegal campsite for third time this year
Around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, with temperatures well below freezing, Bend police informed 13 people living in tents that they would have to leave. This comes nearly two weeks after City Manager Eric King declared the encampment on Second Street a “public safety hazard,” and that all residents there would have to find somewhere else to live.
Crash, heavy snow shut Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, days before closure for the season
Less than a week before its scheduled closure for the season next Tuesday, a crash and heavy wet snow closed state Highway 242 (the Old McKenzie Pass Highway) Wednesday afternoon, ODOT said. The post Crash, heavy snow shut Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, days before closure for the season appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Redmond Unified Soccer Team Preps for State Tournament
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Schools are celebrating a new athletics program, as the Unified Sports team prepares for a state tournament. Superintendent Charan Cline says Unified Sports is an inclusive program for Special Olympics athletes, “We have students who are both disabled and abled. It gives a situation where every kid can participate, no matter what their abilities, both physical and mental.”
