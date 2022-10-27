ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Treats: Make these fun and easy candy apples with a latin twist

By Christina Roman
 5 days ago

Candy apples are a signature Halloween treat and a seasonal fall favorite that your family and friends are sure to love. The sweet flavor of the apples, combined with the sweet and savory flavor of caramel or chocolate, creates so many indulgent flavors.

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Boo-zy drinks to celebrate Halloween!

Using Dulce de Leche or Sweetened Condensed Milk as the sweetener instead of the traditional caramel or chocolate you can give your candy apples a fun Latin twist! Here is the super easy recipe which you can also get creative with your garnishes for additional flavor.

Recipe: Latin-inspired Candy Apples

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXAuH_0ip36Y5D00 Canva
Halloween treat: Apples dipped in Dulce de Leche!
TOTAL TIME: 1 Hour - SERVINGS 5 TO 6 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients


  • 1 (13.4 ounces) can of Dulce de Leche OR 1 (14 ounces) can of Sweetened Condensed Milk
  • Dash of cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, or any Latin spice of choice (Optional)
  • Garnishes: 1 cup of shredded coconut, chopped pretzels, chopped nuts, chocolate chips, sprinkles, chopped cookies, or garnish of choice - you can get super creative! Even candy corn!
  • 5 to 6 red apples
  • Lollipop sticks, wooden skewer sticks, or popsicle sticks

Preparation:


  1. Wash and dry the apples. Place 1 lollipop stick, wooden skewer stick, or popsicle stick, deep into each apple and set aside.
  2. In a deep saucepan or small pot, heat the can of Dulce de Leche or Sweetened Condensed Milk on medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, until you get a smooth texture. Stir frequently, to prevent the mixture from burning.
  3. When the mixture is done, take one apple at a time and dip it into the mixture, while turning the stick several times in a circular motion, to coat the apple on all sides. *It will help to carefully tilt the pan slightly to coat the apple.
  4. Once the apple is coated with the mixture, dip the bottom surface or half of the apple in your garnish of choice. Then set aside on a large sheet tray lined with wax paper or parchment paper, or set aside on a large pan. Repeat with the other apples.
  5. When all of the apples are done, place the apples on the pan into the refrigerator, and cool for about 1 hour.

ABC News

Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe

With two main ingredients -- pumpkin pie mix and boxed cake mix -- this simple, seasonal dessert can be whipped up in no time. Food blogger Karen Gifford first used baking as a source of refuge for anxiety and translated her love of cooking for family and storytelling to start her site and social channels as The Food Charlatan.
Allrecipes.com

Easy Pumpkin Spice Truffles

Pulse sandwich cookies in a food processor until they reach a fine, sand-like consistency. Add in cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Continue pulsing, scraping down the sides when needed, until a smooth, loose dough is formed. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, measure out about 20...
The Daily South

Classic Pumpkin Pie

The perfect pumpkin pie is warmly spiced with a delicate sweetness. It manages both to herald the holiday season's arrival and bookend it, the satisfying final page on a day of family gathering and celebrations. And our recipe for Classic Pumpkin Pie does all these things beautifully—literally. We've added some...
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Mashed

Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
butterwithasideofbread.com

PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE BARS

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars made with crescent dough, cream cheese & spiced pumpkin! Cheesecake pumpkin bars have great Fall flavors & are perfect for brunch or dessert!. These easy pumpkin cheesecake bars are an incredibly tasty and flavorful dessert, perfect for any occasion and any time of day too! This recipe for pumpkin bars is simple to make, some of the ingredients you will already have at home and the rest are inexpensive to buy.
thecountrycook.net

Pecan Pie Cheesecakes

These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Lori Lamothe

A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies

This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
BHG

Ring in the Season with the 13 Best Christmas Tree Toppers of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by putting up a tree and decorating it with sentimental ornaments. As the final element on your tree, a Christmas tree topper adds a defining, personalized touch. There are tons of options out there, including hats and ribbons as well as the classic angels and stars, so you can find the best Christmas tree topper to fit your decorating style.
Lima News

Quick Fix: Apples, cider with pork make for a perfect Halloween dinner

With Halloween just around the corner, I’m thinking about apples and cider. For this dinner, I add them to pork with a hint of rosemary for a Halloween treat. Charred sweet potatoes add a colorful side dish. They keep well; make extra to go with another meal. October is...
princesspinkygirl.com

Mexican Ice Cream

This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
Terry Mansfield

Home-Made Caramel Apples Recipe

Want a fun and delicious Fall treat? Then look no further than caramel apples! Caramel apples are not only nutritious and delicious, but they're also really fun to make. You can make caramel apples at home with just a few simple ingredients and a little time.
ComicBook

Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November

November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
Parade

6 DIY Thanksgiving Centerpiece Ideas To Make This Year

With some stores opening on Thanksgiving this year to allow you to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, it may feel like the whole Thanksgiving meal, and giving thanks for being with your family, are getting shoved to the side. With that frenzy may come the temptation not to dress up your Thanksgiving table with any beautiful place settings or centerpieces.
Mashed

Crumbl Cookies Brings Thanksgiving Vibes With New Cornbread Honey Cake Flavor

Halloween is the observance of the moment, but as we get ready to turn the calendar over to a new month, it's only natural that thoughts turn to late fall and Thanksgiving. Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its rotating menu, generally waits until the actual week of Thanksgiving to introduce a cornucopia of special flavors. In 2021, those get-them-before-they're-gone flavors included Cranberry White Chip (with Ocean Spray dried cranberries and white chocolate chips), Maple Cinnamon Roll (a sugar cookie with maple syrup and cinnamon roll vibes), Sugar (Candy Corn), a simple sugar cookie topped with vanilla icing and a piece of candy corn, and Pumpkin Pie, a pie crust cookie holding pumpkin pie filling and whipped cream (per Facebook).
WBBJ

“I want candy” it’s time to celebrate National Candy Corn Day!

A fall favorite candy has its special day. It’s National Candy Corn Day!. October 30, marks National Candy Corn Day, and while most people have a love/hate relationship with the treat, it has definitely become a staple of the fall season. According to nationaldaycalendar.com, candy corn originated in the...
