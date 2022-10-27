Camila Cabello Booed On 'The Voice' After Shading Fellow Judge Blake Shelton

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Were her comments “Worth It?”

Newly-minted The Voice Judge Camila Cabello sparked controversy on the latest installment of the long-running competition series this week, facing a round of audience boos after throwing some shade at longtime panelist Blake Shelton.

It all started on Monday, October 24, when the 25-year-old singer offered critiques for contestant Sasha Hurtado, following her battle performance of MGMT’s “Electric Feel” alongside fellow competitor Devix.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Though the judging panel as a whole was largely impressed with Hurtado’s vocal chops, they seemingly agreed a different song choice would better suit her talents.

GWEN STEFANI 'SO PROUD' OF BLAKE SHELTON AS HE ANNOUNCES SHOCK DEPARTURE FROM 'THE VOICE'

“I feel like Sasha, she just needs a minute here to start mowing people down,” Shelton stated, commending the singer’s “voice,” “attack” and “way of performing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

“It’s that one little extra little bit of confidence,” the country crooner continued. “That one moment with the right song for everyone to go ‘woah.'"

Cabello agreed, adding that she was pleasantly surprised with Hurtado’s confidence considering she didn’t previously know the song.

“Given that, the fact that this was a song that you had to learn, you came at it with a surprising confidence,” the “Havana” hitmaker explained before tossing some shade at her reality TV costar.

“So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” Cabello joked, gesturing toward the “Nobody But You” artist.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

While Shelton’s new wife and longtime The Voice colleague, Gwen Stefani, evidently found Cabello’s quip amusing, letting out a laugh, it seems the “Hollaback Girl” singer was outnumbered. As Shelton and longtime pal, fellow judge John Legend, audibly groaned, the show’s studio audience began hurling boos at the Fifth Harmony alum.

The televised drama comes just weeks after the country music legend announced that he will leave The Voice after 12 years of judging.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton explained in a social media post shared on October 12. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”