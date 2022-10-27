ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Praise Kathy Hilton For Eviscerating a “Sociopathic” Lisa Rinna During ‘RHOBH’ Reunion: “A F*cking Icon”

By Samantha Nungesser
 5 days ago
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

She came, she spoke, and she conquered. During part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, fans praised Kathy Hilton for eviscerating Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Within the first minute of Hilton’s appearance on the couch, she immediately threw shade at Rinna for posting drama on social media and then deleting it “20 minutes later.” Shortly after, she told Jayne, “I have a little more credibility than you,” before going on to allege that the “$250,000 Cartier ring” and “big crocodile bag” she walks around with are not her belongings. And she was just getting warmed up.

The socialite left Rinna, for once, at a loss for words when she brought up what she recalled from the explosive Aspen trip, where Rinna claimed she had a “meltdown.” According to Hilton, while she was venting in the van going home from the club, Rinna said, “I get it, I get it. You’re preaching to the choir,” which left her with a dumbfounded look on her face.

Other iconic moments include Hilton accusing Rinna of wanting everything on camera because her “contract was coming up.” She also claimed the former soap opera actress “drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show” and that she has “problems with everybody,” citing her sister, Kim Richards, and Camille Grammer as other victims of the reality star’s wrath.

“You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it,” Hilton said. “You’re mean and you don’t tell the truth.”

Meanwhile, fans of the show were living for Hilton’s honesty. One wrote, “Kathy Hilton just said what EVERYBODY has been saying about Lisa Rinna for 5 years. I am literally shaking.”

“Kathy Hilton is for sure Kim Richards’ sister,” another chimed in. “She takin on the whole couch Amsterdam style. Idk who raise poor Kyle.”

Someone else posted, “Kathy Hilton is a f*cking icon I don’t make the rules.”

“Kathy Hilton eviscerated, sociopath Lisa Rinna tonight, because that’s what happens when a bully is knocked down with irrefutable truths,” another pointed out. “The dirty energy radiating from this woman is visceral.”

“The way Kathy Hilton stomped right onto that set in her Barbie pink Oscar de la Renta dress, looked those vindictive #RHOBHMeanGirls straight in the eyes and said hello,” someone wrote. “Now THAT’S how a queen behaves!”

Another said, “Kathy coming in. Insulting every person in the FF5. Every line that was supposed to hit, she HIT. All while sipping on her Evian with a smug smile. This is the greatest thing that has ever happened at a #RHOBH reunion.”

You can stream the most recent season of RHOBH on Peacock.

