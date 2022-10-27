ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame dedicates G.K. Chesterton collection in London

Led by President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., the University of Notre Dame hosted a dedication ceremony Oct. 27 at its London Global Gateway to celebrate the acquisition of the G.K. Chesterton Collection, a treasure trove of the writings, personal effects, art and other items related to the life of the renowned 20th-century English Catholic writer, orator, apologist, journalist and literary critic.
