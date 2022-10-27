Read full article on original website
Award-winning author, Atlantic staff writer Clint Smith to deliver 2022 Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture
Clint Smith, award-winning author and staff writer for The Atlantic, will deliver the Center for Social Concerns’ 2022 Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 (Wednesday) in the Smith Ballroom at the Morris Inn on the University of Notre Dame campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Notre Dame dedicates G.K. Chesterton collection in London
Led by President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., the University of Notre Dame hosted a dedication ceremony Oct. 27 at its London Global Gateway to celebrate the acquisition of the G.K. Chesterton Collection, a treasure trove of the writings, personal effects, art and other items related to the life of the renowned 20th-century English Catholic writer, orator, apologist, journalist and literary critic.
