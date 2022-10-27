Clint Smith, award-winning author and staff writer for The Atlantic, will deliver the Center for Social Concerns’ 2022 Rev. Bernie Clark, C.S.C., Lecture at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 (Wednesday) in the Smith Ballroom at the Morris Inn on the University of Notre Dame campus. The event is free and open to the public.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO