Richmond, VA

Virginia Business

Richmond yoga studio gets shot from Jack Daniel’s

On his 33rd birthday, Brelan Hillman learned that BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness was selected as one of six finalists to compete for $10,000 in a pitch contest for Black-owned businesses in Richmond. With just a weekend to prepare, Hillman, a business partner and board member for BareSOUL, crafted his three-minute...
RICHMOND, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
RICHMOND, VA
WHIO Dayton

Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
NBC12

Police respond to early morning shooting near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near VCU’s campus early Tuesday morning. VCU Police said the shooting happened on East Broad Street, near Foushee Street - just a few blocks from the VCU Police Department Headquarters. NBC12 is working to learn more - check...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
RICHMOND, VA

