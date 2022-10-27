Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
No tricks and all treats: Where Richmonders can go to get their candy fix for Halloween
Ahead of Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, a number of organizations have started fall festivities early.
Zombies shamble through the streets as Carytown transforms into ‘Scarytown’
This weekend, an annual Richmond tradition took place -- zombies taking over the streets.
Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is back for 43rd year at Richmond Raceway
It's almost November, so you know what that means. Time to get into the holiday spirit! And there's a perfect event coming to the Richmond Raceway to help you do just that.
The 'heartwarming' reason a Virginia family goes all out for Halloween
The Dabney family's front yard is jam-packed with hundreds of lights, dozens of Halloween movie characters, and more than 20 different animatronics that move and speak.
Spooky, fun Halloween weekend events in the Richmond area
The Richmond area can enjoy the Halloween spirit this weekend with spook-filled events the whole family can enjoy.
Why 25 new trees were planted along this Richmond road
The Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club teamed up with other area groups to beautify a stretch of Richmond by planting 25 trees Saturday.
Mama J’s is expanding with a new Richmond market
Lester Johnson, who owns Mama J’s with his mother Velma Johnson, said the Second Street space will be transformed into Mama J’s Market.
Virginia Business
Richmond yoga studio gets shot from Jack Daniel’s
On his 33rd birthday, Brelan Hillman learned that BareSOUL Yoga and Wellness was selected as one of six finalists to compete for $10,000 in a pitch contest for Black-owned businesses in Richmond. With just a weekend to prepare, Hillman, a business partner and board member for BareSOUL, crafted his three-minute...
Watch out for these Halloween poison risks with tips from the Children’s Hospital of Richmond
While Halloween is the perfect time for frights, one scare you probably want to avoid is your child eating something potentially poisonous. The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the Virginia Poison Center have some helpful tips to help keep your family safe as you enjoy your Halloween celebrations.
Family surprisingly finds flying squirrel in toilet of their Powhatan home
The owner of a Powhatan animal and wildlife removal service encountered a shocking surprise on Thursday morning, when he received a curious call from a client.
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
Virginia man finds live flying squirrel in toilet
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A Virginia man was startled to find a flying squirrel swimming in a toilet at his home on Thursday. According to Richard Perry, owner of Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, he was called by a woman at 7:30 a.m. EDT who said there were strange noises coming from their toilet, WRIC-TV reported. When her husband lifted the lid, he saw a strange animal he was unable to identify.
Where can you go trick-or-treating in Central Virginia?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
Virginia Center Commons permanently closes, mall to hold furniture sale
Virginia Center Commons closed its doors permanently on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The mall's closure is part of Henrico County's redevelopment plans.
The Last Dance: Family seeks justice for loved one killed leaving club
The early morning hours of November 6, 2016, have haunted a Richmond family for more than five years. That is the day William "Noony" Norwood was shot and killed walking away from a dance club.
NBC12
Richmond residents react to convenience stores crackdown initiative in wake of gun violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson is launching a new initiative with other community leaders to try to crack down on crime. This focuses on the sales of alcohol and slot machines in convenience stores after three people were shot outside Carolina Express last week. City councilwoman Robertson says...
NBC12
Police respond to early morning shooting near VCU campus
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near VCU’s campus early Tuesday morning. VCU Police said the shooting happened on East Broad Street, near Foushee Street - just a few blocks from the VCU Police Department Headquarters. NBC12 is working to learn more - check...
Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
Undefeated Highland Springs High School remains the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
NBC12
‘Save our black education history in Petersburg’: Alumni fight to save Peabody school
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - At over 150 years old, the Peabody High School is credited with being the oldest and first black public high school in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and now alum Dr. Kenneth Lewis says he will do anything to fight for its legacy. “Inside our little city...
NBC12
2 people suffer gunshot wounds in Richmond overnight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating multiple shootings that happened early Tuesday morning. The first happened just before 3:30 a.m. when officers were called to reports of shots fired on the 300 block of North Adams Street. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot...
Comments / 0