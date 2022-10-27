Tyree Wilson is going to have a lot on his mind over the next several months. Such is the case when your name is on the minds and tongues of NFL draft scouts and analysts. The Texas Tech defensive end is among 20 semifinalists announced Tuesday for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. Much was expected of Wilson this season, and he's delivered so far with 51 tackles, which is second on the team, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, which leads the Big 12, and 6 1/2 sacks, which ranks second in the conference.

