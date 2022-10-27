ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Stocks Edge Higher, Toyota, Big Oil, AMD And Pfizer In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stock futures higher as dollar retreats, Fed in sight; Toyota slides as world's biggest carmaker cuts 2023 profit guide; President Biden threatens 'windfall tax' on big oil profits; AMD higher ahead of Q3 earnings amid chip sector gloom and Pfizer Q3 earnings to focus on Covid vaccine sales, dollar headwinds.
BP announces $2.5 billion share buyback after profit soars

BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter of the year, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world's biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits. The UK-based energy company posted underlying...
Where are the unicorns? The IPO market has unraveled this year

Wall Street bulls may have come thundering back in October as bears appear to have gone into hibernation. But there's another beast, albeit a mythical one, that has been pretty much absent from the stock market all year: Unicorns. There has been little demand for private companies to make their debuts with initial public offerings.

