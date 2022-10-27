Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Stocks Edge Higher, Toyota, Big Oil, AMD And Pfizer In Focus - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher as dollar retreats, Fed in sight; Toyota slides as world's biggest carmaker cuts 2023 profit guide; President Biden threatens 'windfall tax' on big oil profits; AMD higher ahead of Q3 earnings amid chip sector gloom and Pfizer Q3 earnings to focus on Covid vaccine sales, dollar headwinds.
Albany Herald
Hail a Ride With Uber Stock Only If It Stays Above This Key Level
Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies Inc. Report stock is flying higher on the day, up more than 13% following the ride-share and food-delivery company's earnings report.
Albany Herald
BP announces $2.5 billion share buyback after profit soars
BP's profit more than doubled in the third quarter of the year, extending a bumper run of earnings for the world's biggest oil and gas companies that will add to growing calls in Britain and the United States for higher taxes on windfall profits. The UK-based energy company posted underlying...
Albany Herald
Where are the unicorns? The IPO market has unraveled this year
Wall Street bulls may have come thundering back in October as bears appear to have gone into hibernation. But there's another beast, albeit a mythical one, that has been pretty much absent from the stock market all year: Unicorns. There has been little demand for private companies to make their debuts with initial public offerings.
How a hospitality startup founder hooked Google's VC firm to lead its $5.8 seed round with a 4-minute pitch
Skipper's Jason Shames got the attention of Gradient Venture investor Wen-Wen Lam by focusing on his extensive knowledge of the hotel industry.
