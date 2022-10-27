Read full article on original website
Butte lights up with annual Halloween parade
BUTTE, Mont. -- The final parade of the Mining City's 2022 parade calendar came on Saturday, as Butte celebrated Halloween with a lineup full of lights, candy, and crazy costumes. Check out some of the sights and sounds from this year's event.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win
DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
