Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other major indexes saw strong gains. A private survey of manufacturers showed some improvement in the business outlook in China, helping to counter renewed concerns over COVID-19 outbreaks in some cities.
Stocks turn lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and turned lower in afternoon trading Tuesday after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of...
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, but major indexes still wound up with big gains for October, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976. The broader S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, had its first monthly gain since July, as did the Nasdaq composite. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Monday, and the Dow lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq pulled back 1%. Investors this week will be watching for another jumbo interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve and the government’s monthly report on the job market. Starbucks is among the companies reporting earnings this week.
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific
With Mortgage Rates Surging, Buydowns Are Ready for a Reboot
Home buyers are looking for ways to whittle down their mortgage rates. As a result, a once-popular home-selling tactic is making a comeback. It's called a temporary buydown, and it was widely used when mortgage rates were zooming upward in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The revival of the...
6 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
In retirement, investors should probably turn to income-focused investments that also have good capital preservation characteristics. While drawdowns in riskier investments won't hurt you badly if you're young and have a lifetime to make up losses, retirees don't have that luxury. Hopefully, by retirement, your savings are large enough that...
AMD Live Earnings Blog
Four weeks after Advanced Micro Devices issued a sales warning, all eyes are on the quarterly sales guidance the chip supplier is expected to share in its latest earnings report. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for AMD to report third-quarter revenue of $5.65 billion (up 31% annually,...
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
How to balance the CEO agenda for the future of the firm
Leading CEOs are focusing more on developing new businesses for their customers and their front lines.
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Finally Speaks, But Doesn't Accept Election Defeat
The far-right leader broke his nearly 48 hours of tense silence since Sunday's defeat, but said little beyond that he'd "respect the constitution."
AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
