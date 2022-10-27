ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

thecentersquare.com

Virginia violent crime up, cause is disputed

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s increase in violent crime from 2020 to 2021 has yielded a lot of debate over policy, but the cause of this uptick is staunchly debated between criminal justice reform advocates and those who support a tough-on-crime approach. From 2020 to 2021, the number...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week comparing certain processes for...
LOUISIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Labor shortage impacting Connecticut's economic recovery

(The Center Square) – A labor shortage across Connecticut has caused issues as employers are having difficulty finding qualified job applicants, hampering efforts to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry expert said. Chris DePentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said in a statement...
CONNECTICUT STATE
thecentersquare.com

Report: Indiana public pension funds sustainable

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s public pensions funds overall are funded at a sustainable level and making progress on debt reduction, positioning them for long-term stability and providing a model for long-term improvement according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts. “The system is set up to be...
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Survey finds some Americans would pay more for a house near a marijuana business

(The Center Square) – A survey regarding cannabis and real estate shows some people are considering a move to a state where pot is legal. According to Real Estate Witch, 60% of respondents feel cannabis legalization will impact real estate in some way, and more than half of Americans (52%) say they would consider buying a home next door to a recreational cannabis dispensary.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan schools' COVID recovery include support dogs and massage chairs

(The Center Square) – Michigan schools are spending $6 billion of federal COVID relief to recover from pandemic learning loss with solutions ranging from summer school to support dogs to even a new amphitheater. Spending records obtained by more than 90 records requests show schools deploying a range of...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Plan to raise Ohio’s minimum wage takes step forward

(The Center Square) – Supporters of a higher minimum wage in Ohio haven't waited long to move forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that was rejected two weeks ago. The group pushing to put the question before voters must clear the Ohio Ballot Board, which will decide if it...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

25 Michigan school districts getting 138 electric buses

(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency awarded 25 Michigan school districts $54 million for the purchase of 138 electric-powered buses. The funds are part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure plan to spend $5 billion on low- or no-emission buses nationwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over five years.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Many Washington youths lost almost a year of math under COVID, per Harvard study

(The Center Square) – Research from a collaboration between Stanford University and Harvard University reveals that Washington State lost multiple months of learning in math and reading since 2019. Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research and Stanford University’s Educational Opportunity Project announced the Education Research Scorecard, which showed that...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
thecentersquare.com

With one week left, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue campaign

(The Center Square) – With one week before the Nov. 8 election, candidates for Illinois governor continue their campaigns. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been campaigning across the state with various other Democratic candidates for statewide, statehouse and congressional seats. In Springfield this weekend, he rallied Democrats. “Are you...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE

