ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

National Highways apologise after ‘unexpected issues’ with smart motorways

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9bBQ_0ip2wV7O00

National Highways have apologised after “unexpected issues” caused an outage which left motorists seeing random lane closures on smart motorways.

Issues were reported on the M6, M1 and A1(M) on Wednesday, with signs reportedly encouraging road users to change lanes “constantly” while some signs were so bright they “hindered night vision”.

Campaigner Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason Mercer died after stopping on a smart motorway in South Yorkshire , told the PA news agency she had been contacted by those operating the gantries who said it was “the worst outage they had had”.

She said: “I started getting emails, first of all I got one at 8pm last night, then 10, then 11, just from different people… saying ‘it’s still out, we still can’t control things, it’s across five counties’.

As with any technology, there are occasional outages and so we have well-rehearsed procedures to deal with issues which arise

Andrew Page-Dove

“Basically people are just at their wits’ end.”

Motorists complained on Twitter about the signs on the gantries, complaining about red ‘X’ signs for “mile upon mile” on lanes on the A1(M) and “unreadable” overhead signs and incorrect lane closures on the M6.

Addressing what whistle-blowers had told her about how they dealt with the problem, Ms Mercer told PA: “One contact said to me… that they were just sending traffic officers to black spots, basically to where people were more likely to die.

“There were traffic officers there because they couldn’t detect vehicles, they couldn’t control the signs, so the only thing they could do was have traffic officers waiting – which is pretty horrible to hear.

“Yesterday one of the sources said they couldn’t control the signs themselves at all and that random signs were popping up.

“So it wasn’t just that they couldn’t put their messages on – unwanted messages were appearing across the system.”

Ms Mercer said those who had contacted her did not know what was wrong with the system, saying they were “out of options now”.

In response, National Highways operational control director Andrew Page- Dove said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by a planned outage of our signs and signals technology yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon and evening. The outage was in response to unexpected issues.

“As with any technology, there are occasional outages and so we have well-rehearsed procedures to deal with issues which arise.

“We took additional measures to limit any impact on drivers or traffic flow, including extra traffic officer patrols and, virtual CCTV patrols.

“We took the decision to reset the systems to ensure any errors were rectified as swiftly as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moment people ‘deliberately shake’ India bridge moments it before collapsed and killed 141

CCTV footage shows at least one person appearing to deliberately shake a bridge in India before it collapsed, killing at least 141 people.The colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat snapped, plunging the crowds gathered on it, most of them women, children and the elderly, into the river below.After months of renovations, the 230-metre bridge had just reopened last week. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.Rescue crews have been working at the scene in Morbi since the collapse on Sunday, 30 October.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More India: Emergency services help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 peopleIndia: Rescue teams help injured after bridge collapsed kills more than 140 people11-foot python pulled from school bus in India
The Independent

Man claims cabin crew ‘physically prevented’ him from leaving a flight after taking photos

A photographer claims he was prevented from leaving an American Airlines (AA) flight when one member of cabin crew thought they saw him taking a photo of them.Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, from Seattle, took to Twitter to complain about the incident, which appears to have taken place on Friday (28 October). He alleges that a member of the crew “physically prevented” him from leaving the flight until he had shown them the contents of his phone’s camera roll, as they suspected he had taken a photo of them.“Honest question: can a crew member physically prevent me from getting off of the airplane...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Takeaway delivery driver on last job of the day killed amid gunfire

A takeaway delivery driver has died along with a second man after gunshots were fired in south London.They were killed in Railton Road, Brixton shortly before 8pm on Sunday after locals heard shots ring out and vehicles crashing.On Monday, a Deliveroo driver working near the scene said he knew one of the victims, who had been making his last delivery of the day when he died.Paulo Silva, 42, described him as a “good boy” and “young” and said he had been planning to go to Brazil in December.The Metropolitan Police have not yet confirmed the identities of those who died,...
The Independent

There was no chase before Chris Kaba was shot dead by police, family say

The cousin of Chris Kaba has said there was “no chase” before the father-to-be was shot dead by a firearms officer, despite the Metropolitan Police claiming a pursuit had occurred.Jefferson Bosela, whose 24-year-old relative Mr Kaba died in September, told how the family had to step back from campaigning after viewing traumatising footage of the incident.Mr Kaba was blocked by a marked police vehicle while driving an Audi in Streatham, south London, an inquest opening has heard.There was “contact” between the two cars before a marksman fired a single shot through the windscreen, hitting him in the head, the hearing...
The Independent

‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre

Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
The Independent

The Independent

903K+
Followers
293K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy