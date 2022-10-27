Read full article on original website
Getting spooked at Dread Hollow
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — What better way to spend Halloween than at Dread Hollow? Sierra and Josh took a trip to Dread Hollow and got a fright in the process.
City Of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding And EPB To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees
Through a partnership between the City of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and EPB, City of Chattanooga residents and EPB customers can receive up to two free trees per household while the supply of 1,000 trees lasts. The goal of the effort is to enhance the community’s tree...
Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Fall At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
It is the monthly event Chattanoogans save their calories for so they can enjoy local food creations each first Friday of the month. Friday, November 4 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the fall weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
Eating good with Buddy's BBQ
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
Dr. Roland Carter to be celebrated with a street named in his honor
The news was announced in April, so Dr. Roland Carter has had several months to “bask,” as he puts it, in plans to name a street after him on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus. But he’s still not quite sure what to think about it.
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?
Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
You Can See 7 Different States And The Tallest Underground Waterfall In The US At This Mountain
A mountain in the U.S. is a hidden gem where you can see seven different states and Ruby Falls, the country's tallest underground waterfall. Lookout Mountain straddles the border between Tennessee and Georgia. Once you trek to the top, you can view the "Rock City" marker, which boasts one-of-a-kind views of several surrounding states.
Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books. Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’...
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, 'Cherished Son of Chattanooga'
Leslie Jordan was a treasure to folks in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his hometown ... and now the city plans to honor the late actor, and it's working with his family to make it happen. Leslie, who died Tuesday in Los Angeles, is being remembered as "one of the cherished sons of...
UTC Alum Returns to Educate Entrepreneurs on Research Commercialization
UTC Alumnus Thomas Waters walked off the stage in 1990 with a biology diploma in hand only to come back 32 years later with extensive experience as an intellectual property executive. Waters returned to his alma mater to discuss his career in research commercialization with prospective entrepreneurs and faculty. A...
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam
GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
28-year-old man fighting for life after shooting in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Monday morning in Chattanooga, police say. Investigators say they believe the incident happened a little after 10:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Milne Street. An ambulance rushed the victim to a local hospital.
