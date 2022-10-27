ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Fall At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

It is the monthly event Chattanoogans save their calories for so they can enjoy local food creations each first Friday of the month. Friday, November 4 is another Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is invited to come out to enjoy the fall weather while munching on some of Chattanooga’s best mobile food options.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Eating good with Buddy's BBQ

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big thanks to one of our sponsors Buddy's BBQ who supplied lunch during our 1st Responders Salute. You can enjoy Buddy's BBQ down in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
CHARLESTON, TN
WAFF

Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books. Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
CLEVELAND, TN
theutcecho.com

UTC Alum Returns to Educate Entrepreneurs on Research Commercialization

UTC Alumnus Thomas Waters walked off the stage in 1990 with a biology diploma in hand only to come back 32 years later with extensive experience as an intellectual property executive. Waters returned to his alma mater to discuss his career in research commercialization with prospective entrepreneurs and faculty. A...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Sunday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Police say it happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Union Avenue. CPD says a 34-year-old man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect seriously wounded in East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a Halloween morning shooting in East Chattanooga. They say it happened around 10:30 AM at 1900 Milne Street (but the location could change). Police say a 28 year old male suffered potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any information on the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Stories of injuries, deaths at Tennessee haunted dam

GUILD, Tenn. (WATE) — A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States. The Hales Bar Dam was built between 1905-1913 by the Chattanooga and Tennessee River Power...
JASPER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy