“He always has something to say about me”- Manchester City’s Jack Grealish irritated by English Media and Football pundits’ comments on him

fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Diego Costa Suspended Until After World Cup For Head-Butting Ben Mee
As his red card was issued for violent conduct, the former Chelsea striker must now serve a three-match ban.
Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: It’s all on the line at the Stade Vélodrome. Join Scott Murray for updates
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Cristiano Ronaldo 'has lost his Manchester United "King of the Gym" title to Casemiro' with his old Real Madrid team-mate 'able to lift 300kg - 50kg MORE than the Portugal forward'
Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his 'King of the Gym' title at Manchester United, according to a report. The 37-year-old, who has been engulfed in a series of controversies around his future with the Red Devils in recent times, is said to have been regarded as the strongest player at the club, able to leg press up to 250kg per rep.
Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid
In the summer Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid before he joined Chelsea.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Still got it! 35-year-old Luis Suarez bags a brace in man-of-the-match display against Liverpool - not that one! - as his boyhood side Club Nacional clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship
Luis Suarez starred in a man-of-the-match performance, netting a brace of goals to help his boyhood side, Club Nacional, defeat Uruguayan side Liverpool 4-1 and clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship. The 2014 Premier League golden boot winner left Atletico Madrid in July, joining up with his Club Nacional for the...
SB Nation
Chelsea exit stings a bit less as Thomas Tuchel rejuvenates in India
We’ve had more than our fair share of sackings over the past couple decades, but few if any had been as shocking as the sudden departure of Thomas Tuchel at the start of September. Results weren’t great, to be sure, but from outside appearances, it looked and sounded like Tuchel was the new ownership’s chosen one to keep leading us into the club’s new era.
