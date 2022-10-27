ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles is an Octopus-Merman in Video for “Music For a Sushi Restaurant”

By Alex Hopper
 5 days ago
After lighting up the silver screen the past few months, Harry Styles has returned to the music video circuit, releasing the latest visual from Harry’s House. The opening track, “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” got the video treatment Thursday morning (Oct. 27) and it’s a doozy…

In the visual, a merman Styles washes up on a beach and is carted off to the kitchen of a restaurant ready to be served up for the dinner rush. He avoids his fate by singing a few bars and becomes the main attraction of “Gill’s Lounge.” He then turns up the diva dial, snapping his fingers and making demands.

After losing his voice, back to the kitchen he goes as the camera pans up to see the name of the restaurant has been changed to “Gill’s Sushi Restaurant” with Styles being the main course. Watch the full video below.

“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” follows videos for “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking.” The latter saw Styles bed hopping around a series of quirky situations – an art museum and Buckingham Palace among others.

Released earlier this year, Harry’s House, marked Styles’ biggest effort to date. The lead single, “As It Was” currently holds the record for longest-running solo No. 1, beating out the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Elton John. To celebrate the landmark album, Styles is currently embarking on a multi-city residency tour. He has already wrapped up dates in New York and is set to take over Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

