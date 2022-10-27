“He’s been told”- Football great wants this Manchester United star to succeed Harry Maguire as the team’s captain

Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
Manchester United Trio Included In Premier League TOTW
Manchester United trio Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez have been included in this week's Premier League team of the week.
Report: N'Golo Kante's Future At Chelsea Is Uncertain
N'Golo Kante's Chelsea future is currently uncertain.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid
In the summer Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid before he joined Chelsea.
Reece James And Wesley Fofana To Continue Recovery From Injury Abroad
Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both expected to travel to Dubai this week to continue rehabilitation for their injuries.
Arsenal Emphatically Return Back To The Top Of The Premier League
Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest by five goals to nil to go back to the summit of the Premier League and leapfrog Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Still got it! 35-year-old Luis Suarez bags a brace in man-of-the-match display against Liverpool - not that one! - as his boyhood side Club Nacional clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship
Luis Suarez starred in a man-of-the-match performance, netting a brace of goals to help his boyhood side, Club Nacional, defeat Uruguayan side Liverpool 4-1 and clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship. The 2014 Premier League golden boot winner left Atletico Madrid in July, joining up with his Club Nacional for the...
BBC
Rangers move top of SWPL1 on goal difference as Glasgow City beat Celtic
Rangers and Glasgow City are now the only two SWPL1 sides with a 100% record after the latter scored late to beat Celtic 2-1. Rangers moved top on goal difference after beating Dundee United 5-0, with Colette Cavanagh scoring twice, and City are second after captain Hayley Lauder's goal gave them a 2-1 win over Celtic.
U.S. Injuries Cloud Final Stretch Before World Cup Squad Is Revealed
Weston McKennie is the latest USMNT player to get hurt with Qatar 2022 fast approaching, underscoring how fragile the roster construction process can be.
SB Nation
Chelsea exit stings a bit less as Thomas Tuchel rejuvenates in India
We’ve had more than our fair share of sackings over the past couple decades, but few if any had been as shocking as the sudden departure of Thomas Tuchel at the start of September. Results weren’t great, to be sure, but from outside appearances, it looked and sounded like Tuchel was the new ownership’s chosen one to keep leading us into the club’s new era.
