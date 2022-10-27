“Happy 8 year anniversary to my only constant”; Liv Morgan tweets out an INDEBTED note celebrating her stay with WWE

Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'
Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
ringsidenews.com
Ace Steel Calls Out ‘Manipulators’ In AEW
AEW recently released Ace Steel as a result of his role in the turmoil that occurred behind the scenes after All Out. During the altercation, Steel allegedly bit Kenny Omega and flung a chair. On his Instagram Story, the former Ring of Honor wrestler appears to have defended himself in the face of the allegations.
ComicBook
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Approved Big Match That Vince McMahon Shot Down
The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years as fans have seen a number of different companies crossover. However, WWE rarely works with other companies which is why the wrestling world was shocked when it was announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be facing The Great Muta January 1st at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Von Erich Is Blown Away By Actor's Pro Wrestling Physique
Hollywood has no shortage of actors playing real-life professional wrestlers, but while fans wait for Chris Hemsworth's depiction of Hulk Hogan, there's another on-screen wrestling story that's likely to arrive sometime in 2023. "The Iron Claw" is currently filming, and will follow the story of the legendary Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the part of Kevin Von Erich. In a recent conversation with TMZ, it turns out the former World Class Championship Wrestling champion has nothing but praise for how Efron is approaching the role.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT's Cora Jade Dresses As Her 'Mother' For Halloween Match
While the days of young wrestlers idolizing icons such as The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is far from over, a new generation of WWE performers have been inspired by more recent wrestling stars. Few examples of this are more notable than NXT's Cora Jade's admiration for former Divas...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”
During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics. During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:
wrestlingrumors.net
Identity Of SmackDown’s Uncle Howdy Possibly Revealed With Old Photo
That’s a big hint. There are several ways to debut a new star and some of them can be quite unique. It can be interesting to see a tease of a new star coming to a promotion, but there are also times where someone appears without letting us know who it is. That took place earlier this week, but now we might have a hint about who we are seeing, even if they haven’t given us anything concrete.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Brutus Beefcake Weighs In On The Acclaimed's Scissoring Craze
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make up The Acclaimed, and represent AEW as their current World Tag Team Champions. And in recent weeks, "Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has taken on a life of its own alongside their buddy Billy Gunn. So much so that even Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is weighing in. On the latest episode of "Good Karma Wrestling," the WWE Hall of Famer had something to say on the craze that's been sweeping through AEW.
wrestlinginc.com
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
411mania.com
NXT Live Full Results 10.29.2022: NXT Championship, Halloween Battle Royal, & More
NXT hosted a live event tonight in Winter Haven, FL. You can find some highlights and the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) below. *Men’s Halloween Battle Royal Match: Josh Briggs wins. *Axiom defeated Javier Bernal. *Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend & unnamed partner. *Edris Enofe &...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Labels WWE SmackDown Star A 'Clown'
Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter in order to take a shot at a fellow member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after they questioned the popular Scottish drink Irn-Bru. Mace, of The Maximum Male Models, shared a picture of the drink that he was having with the caption, "wtf is this," clearly not being impressed by the taste of it.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Tries To Tear Up Rey Mysterio Mask During WWE Live Event
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his own father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He is fully invested in his heel gimmick, if his actions at a recent WWE live event are anything to go by. Since...
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
wrestletalk.com
Dax Harwood Ready For ‘One Last Run’
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the team known as FTR, have had quite the impressive 2022 together, with the team currently holding the IWGP, ROH and AAA Tag Team Championship. FTR have one simple goal; to be the best tag team in the world, and this year they have proved that they are very much in the conversation, if not at the very top, accumulating epic tag team encounters against the Briscoes, the Young Bucks, Aussie Open and many more.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar To Wrestle The Great Muta In Pro Wrestling NOAH
Earlier this year, it was announced that the legendary Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, would be retiring early next year. Since then, he's been on somewhat of a retirement tour, wrestling primarily in NOAH, however Muto did make a one off appearance at AEW, helping former rival turned ally, Sting and his partner Darby Allin, defeat Buddy Matthews and Brody King of House of Black at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."
