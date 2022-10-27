ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Minnesotan living in Florida makes Amazon wish list for those in need after Hurricane Ian

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K48pb_0ip2sWrH00

Hurricane Ian’s impact: Minnesotan who lives in Florida curates wish list for those in need 01:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been more than a month since Hurricane Ian devastated the west coast of Florida - and the area is still hurting.

Many Minnesotans call Fort Myers home. One woman we've met is doing her part to get direct help to those in need.

Mari Torgerson and family are originally from Spicer, MN, but have been living in Fort Myers permanently since 2015.

Torgerson is a member of the Fort Myers Beach Women's Club. The building where members gathered since the 1950s, hosting meetings and events to do good in the area, was destroyed by Hurricane Ian back on September 23rd. The members themselves were also impacted by the storm.

"Every single one of our board members is either displaced or homeless," said Torgerson, who is displaced herself.

She wanted to find a way to help her friends and neighbors in a more specific way.

"We reached out to our members, a lot of them have totally lost everything, and if you could have 5 things what would they be?" said Torgerson.

The responses she received turned into an Amazon wish list, a collection of different things people in Fort Myers beach need right now.

The need for one specific item is growing.

"People need extension cords because if you're running off a generator you need an extension cord to get wherever you need to drill on the second floor," said Torgerson.

However, some are more personal, things you may not expect, like pajamas and hair dryers.

"There are other things that are construction based, but I wanted to have the caveat that this is a real request and even though it doesn't seem like it's practical, it's practical to them right now," said Torgerson.

While new clothes and feminine products don't fix the mess they're in, it helps make their lives a little easier.

"How can we get just little pieces of normalcy in some of these people's lives?" said Torgerson.

To purchase items from the Wishlist, click here.

When you're ready to purchase your items, make sure to click the sending address as: 'Torgerson/Allan's Gift Registry Address'

All the items are being sent to a storage locker near Fort Myers that still has UPS deliveries and items will be distributed from there.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ramaporampage.org

The Tragic Destruction Left by Hurricane Ian Leaves Many Devastated

On Friday, September 23rd, Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all Florida residents. Later that week, on September 28th, the notorious Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida. This category 4 storm resulted in massive floods, sweeping away cars, boats, and trees and destroying homes, bridges, and roads. This mass hurricane left hundreds devastated, and the people affected will not easily recover from its aftermath. After making its destructive pass through Florida, the storm continued on to South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane (Washington Post).
FORT MYERS, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announced the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Minnesota

Reel Stories: Meet Tatiana

MINNEAPOLIS -- Each week on WCCO Sunday Morning at 7 a.m., we've been introducing you to a kid in Minnesota who is looking for a new start and their forever family.This week, we introduced you to Tatiana, a young woman with bright energy and an even brighter smile. Watch the video above for her story.If you're looking for more information about the fostering and adoption process, click here. 
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected.The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Des Moines housing about 1.1 million chickens.Iowa has had 15 commercial farms infected this year, including turkeys, egg-laying hens and other chickens. In addition, five backyard flocks have been infected. Because the virus is highly contagious, all birds on an infected farm are killed and disposed...
IOWA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota bringing in "cutting-edge" tech to remove PFAS from east metro water

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota is bringing in "state-of-the-art technology" to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances from contaminated water in the east metro, pollution control officials announced Monday.According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the new tech will be deployed this fall as part of ongoing work to address PFAS contamination, which affects the drinking water for around 174,000 residents. "This pilot project marks the beginning of a new era for PFAS clean-up in Minnesota," said MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler. "This study will help us address PFAS contamination at the source and develop long-term solutions for cleaner water - ensuring safe...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy