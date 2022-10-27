Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death
Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
ETOnline.com
Takeoff Dead at 28: Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
HipHopDX.com
Will Smith Explains How Floyd Mayweather Supported Him Post-Oscars Slap
Will Smith has opened up about the support he received from Floyd Mayweather following his controversial moment at the Oscars. In a clip shared by TMZ, Smith can be seen telling a room of guests about how his friendship with Mayweather developed as the former world champion boxer listens on, nodding. According to Will, the two had only known each other in passing prior to the 2022 Oscars.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Responds To Stephen Jackson After Disparaging Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter
Kanye West has a response for Stephen Jackson after he called out the rapper with a video addressing the controversy surrounding his George Floyd comments. The Chicago native shared his message via his Parler page and wasted no time letting Jackson know the deal regarding his comments towards George Floyd and his family.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Claims Another First Involving His Newborn Baby
Soulja Boy has once again claimed to be the first rapper to do something. On Sunday (October 30), Big Draco hopped on his Instagram Story to show off his newborn baby along with his fatherly-appropriate attire, which he asserts he is the first rapper to utilize to cradle his child.
Kanye West Has No Record Company or Publishing Deal — How Will He Release Music?
Kanye West, one of the most popular, influential and commercially successful musicians of the past 20 years — who has effectively set his businesses and career on fire with a series of indefensible anti-Semitic comments — is currently without a record label or a music publisher. Universal Music’s Def Jam Recordings and Sony Music Publishing are both out of contract with him, and many of his other business partners have broken ties in the wake of his recent behavior. On purely music-business terms, the situation is unprecedented. Def Jam, which owns the copyright to his recordings up to sometime in the...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Almost Fights 'Power' Actor While Dressed As The Joker For Halloween
Diddy “highjacked” Halloween by morphing into the Joker this year, but his shenanigans almost landed him in a fight with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. In various clips that have surfaced online, the Bad Boy boss can be seen terrorizing the streets of Los Angeles in full Health Ledger-inspired get-up on Saturday night (October 29).
HipHopDX.com
Lizzo Claps Back At Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume Haters
Lizzo has made it abundantly clear that she’s not pleased with those who have been critical of her Halloween costume this year. On Friday (October 28), the “About Damn Time” vocalist debuted the results of her spooky season dress-up routine, which sees her portray Chrisean Rock – the “Thotianna” rapper and Blueface‘s on-again-off-again girlfriend.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla Teaches Lil Baby Her Signature Dance Moves
GloRilla has taught Lil Baby the moves to her viral “Tomorrow” dance. The pair connected backstage and Lil Baby seemed unsure as he mimicked the steps to GloRilla’s dance, but the CMG rapper encouraged him nonetheless as he got the hang of it. The link up comes...
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Selling Beverly Hills Mansion For $22M
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have put their first home on the market. After purchasing the Beverly Hills mansion together in 2018, the residence can be yours for $22 million. According to TMZ, the mother and father of two are looking to unload the Beverly Hills estate for a hefty price tag after buying the home for only $13.45 in 2018.
HipHopDX.com
MF DOOM’s Widow Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Late Rapper On Anniversary Of His Death
MF DOOM‘s widow has written a heartfelt message for the late rapper on the two-year anniversary of his death. Jasmine Dumile took to DOOM’s Instagram account on Monday (October 31) to share a photo of his iconic mask next to a cake that read: “We Miss U Old Dad!!!” She went on to describe her heartache and how she still tears up when talking about her late husband or listening to his music.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy & Jeezy’s First Week Sales Are Here
Both Gangsta Grillz projects are expected to land in the top 10 on Billboard’s latest chart update. The final quarter of the year has been jam-packed with big releases – not only in the world of hip-hop, but across practically every genre of music. Last weekend, it was...
HipHopDX.com
Westside Gunn Addresses Conway The Machine's Griselda Contract Complaint
Westside Gunn has addressed Conway The Machine‘s gripes about his previous Griselda contract, clarifying there’s no friction between the Buffalo, New York family. Conway made headlines earlier this year when he admitted that he never read his Griselda contract, which wasn’t designed in his favor and subsequently made him “no money.”
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Morphs Into Marge Simpson For Halloween
Cardi B had decided to be Marge Simpson for Halloween this year, and her transformation was striking. Donning a tight lime green one-piece, Cardi painted her skin the signature yellow tone of The Simpsons’ mother and even rocked Marge’s signature red-beaded necklace and towering blue hairstyle. Lizzo, who...
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi 'Entergalactic' Is A Worthy Potential Final Flight
Earlier this month, Kid Cudi on an episode of Complex’s ‘Hot Ones,’ while putting in work on spicy chicken wings, divulged some even spicier personal news: “I just don’t know if I want to do music and drop albums for too much longer. I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi. I’m really curious to see what else I can do.” This is certainly a piece of information nobody was expecting as all signs pointed to the Cleveland crooner being in a very musical place lately. From consistently dropping well received music to being amid a very successful stadium tour, it would appear Cudder was gearing up for his 2020s musical ascendancy.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Surpasses JAY-Z For Billboard Album Chart Entries
NBA YoungBoy has surpassed JAY-Z for having the most Billboard 200 entries. The news comes after YoungBoy dropped off his latest project Ma’ I Got a Family on Friday (October 28), which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 this week, moving 37,000 album-equivalent units. The latest placement for the Baton Rouge rapper brings his grand total on the chart up to 25, surpassing Hov, who has 24. It should be noted that Billboard does not consider the Beyoncé and JAY-Z collab album EVERYTHING IS LOVE as part of either artist’s solo discography.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Announces Return Of 'Flamerz' Mixtape Series
Meek Mill has announced he’s bringing back his Flamerz mixtape series with a fifth installment that’s set to arrive very soon. The Dream Chasers boss shared the news on social media on Monday (October 31), giving fans a glimpse of the project’s fiery cover art along with a tentative release date.
HipHopDX.com
Ryan Coogler Shares Why He Used Kendrick Lamar & Tems Music In ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer
Exclusive - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler has spoken about using Kendrick Lamar and Tems in the film’s powerful debut trailer. Coogler spoke with DX about the Black Panther sequel, which hits theaters on November 11, and said he knew the K. Dot and Tems were the only artists that could ensure the film’s first trailer packed a punch.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Tells Lil Wayne He's Upset He Didn't Sing 'Mrs. Officer' At Lil Weezyana Fest
New Orleans, LA - Drake performed at Lil Wayne‘s Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans over the weekend, but he was upset Weezy didn’t bring him out for “Mrs. Officer.”. During his surprise appearance at the festival, Drizzy told the crowd he was disappointed he didn’t get to sing Bobby V.’s part on Wayne’s 2008 Tha Carter III hit. He explained that during his early career, Wayne would invite him on stage to sing the chorus.
Comments / 0