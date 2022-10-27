Pierre Gasly is two penalty points away from a race ban after he was again in trouble with the stewards during the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Frenchman was penalized for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when overtaking Lance Stroll into Turn 4, locking up and running wide, meaning both drivers went off track. Gasly gained the position and stayed ahead, being given a 5s time penalty in the race and then a penalty point for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, rather than two penalty points for forcing another driver off track.

1 DAY AGO