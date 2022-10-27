Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Verstappen: Lewis can’t bear to utter my name
IT has been brought to Max Verstappen’s attention that Lewis Hamilton can barely permit himself to refer to him by name. When asked at press conferences about the deeds of the Dutchman who dethroned him as world champion, Hamilton will deflect his praise on to Red Bull’s superior machinery and talk of ‘they’ and ‘them’ and not ‘Max’ and ‘he’.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
Carscoops
How The World Of Motorsport Killed One Of The Most Innovative Racing Cars To Date
The 2000s was a dynamic and exciting period for motorsports as it experienced a flurry of innovation from designers and large budgets from manufacturers big and small. The Deltawing was one such project, perhaps the most ambitious newcomer to racing cars in the 21st century. The leading character of this...
racer.com
Red Bull blocks Sky access to Verstappen, Horner over coverage
Red Bull has blocked Sky Sports’ access to driver Max Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner across all its territories in response to the network’s coverage of the team this year. The decision impacts Sky UK’s coverage — that is taken by ESPN in the United States —...
Ford Makes a Big Announcement
Ford (F) continues its transformation. The automaker is determined to put on its side everything that can allow it to compete point by point with Tesla (TSLA) , identified by CEO Jim Farley as the main rival of the legacy automaker. It is therefore no surprise that the brand with...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing
As a mid-size truck, the Honda Ridgeline has never led the pack. Why is that? The post The Honda Ridgeline Keeps Losing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The $25,000 Electric Pickup Truck They Said Couldn’t Be Built
China's Radar is taking reservations for what many in the U.S. though couldn't be done, an affordable electric pickup. The post The $25,000 Electric Pickup Truck They Said Couldn’t Be Built appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
F1 fans go wild for Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo's cheeky hand gesture to rival just before overtaking him during amazing run to finish seventh at the Mexican Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has delighted Formula One fans by proving he's got his swagger back with a cheeky gesture as he staged a series of stunning overtakes at the Mexico Grand Prix. The Honey Badger showed vintage form at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to surge from as far back as 13th...
Yardbarker
“I don’t like the idea of it…” – Lewis Hamilton provides update on Mercedes contract situation
Lewis Hamilton has provided an update on his Mercedes contract situation amid retirement rumours. There was a question mark over Hamilton’s continuation in Formula One after the drama which overshadowed the end to the 2021 season. Hamilton brushed off the FIA’s incompetence, which robbed him of his record eighth...
Road & Track
Dodge's Last Call Finale Is Delayed Because Its Engines Keep 'Blowing Up'
Things are about to change for the folks at Dodge. The automaker’s popular Charger and Challenger offerings are leaving the market after the 2023 model year, slated to be replaced by an all-electric take on the muscle car formula. Dodge has been celebrating its longstanding nameplates recently with a slew of special edition models known as the Last Call lineup. The seventh and final special edition model was slated to arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show, but that’s no longer the case. According to CEO Tim Kuniskis, the reasoning is rather explosive.
racer.com
Gasly two points away from race ban after Mexico
Pierre Gasly is two penalty points away from a race ban after he was again in trouble with the stewards during the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Frenchman was penalized for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when overtaking Lance Stroll into Turn 4, locking up and running wide, meaning both drivers went off track. Gasly gained the position and stayed ahead, being given a 5s time penalty in the race and then a penalty point for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, rather than two penalty points for forcing another driver off track.
Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911?
Well-balanced and surprising practical Porsche 911s make decent daily drivers compared to other performance cars, especially AWD variants like the Carrera 4. The post Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
