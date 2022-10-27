Read full article on original website
NVIDIA SHIELD gets a new power control feature in version 9.1.1
NVIDIA is sending out its latest SHIELD update bringing it to version 9.1.1, and it includes a new power feature among a handful of other enhancements. The NVIDIA SHIELD is still going strong as the most powerful Android TV device out there. Sporting more RAM and GPU power than anything that may still be on the market that tries to offer a similar experience.
10 things to know about if you want to hire Android programmer
Android development is in high demand as well as excellent Android coders. The mobile market is growing and businesses do not want to miss opportunities. In 2020, the global revenue of mobile applications reached $318 billion, according to Statista. This number grew by $60 billion in just one year. Among the most profitable endeavors are mobile games and social media apps.
Android Flagships May Switch To Solid-State Power & Volume Buttons
The iPhone Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a series of tweets about the iPhone 15 (Pro) and its possible specifications. One of the features that Kuo says might come to the iPhone 15 series is solid-state power and volume buttons. However, he says flagship Android smartphones will also follow the trend and switch to these kinds of buttons.
How to factory reset the Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is a pretty cool smartwatch from Google (and Fitbit), and while we’ve already gone over a number of things that you can do with the Pixel Watch, it’s time to go over some more basic things. Like how to factory reset it. Luckily, Google has made this pretty easy to do, and that’s exactly what we are going to show you how to do here in this article.
Moto Watch 200 may launch in both circular & rectangular shapes
It seems like Motorola may be preparing to launch both circular and rectangular watches. The watch in question is the rumored Moto Watch 200, and images of both variants surfaced. The Moto Watch 200 may launch in both circular & rectangular shapes. A rectangular model was spotted at the FCC...
Google's Pixel 7 Pro gets its first Discount
Today, Amazon is handing the Pixel 7 Pro its first actual discount, since going on sale last month. It’s not a huge discount, but it is down to $858. That’s about $32 off, or around 5%. This is the first discount that doesn’t involve activation, adding a new line, or a trade-in.
Leaked Poster May Confirm Galaxy S23 Design Changes
We’re getting close to the end of the year, and that means that leaks and rumors for the Galaxy S23 devices are starting to ramp up. Thanks to SamMobile, we have a leaked poster that may show how the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will look, and when they will be announced.
Dynamic Wallpaper App Juggles 3 Different Wallpapers On Your Phone
Rushikesh Kamewar, a well-known app developer, came up with a new app called ‘Dynamic Wallpaper’. This designer is responsible for apps like Shortcut Maker, AppBar, Pinned Shortcuts, and more. Dynamic Wallpaper app changes wallpapers based on your phone’s power status. That being said, this new app is...
Sony's new INZONE Wireless Gaming Headsets are finally on sale
Sony recently announced a pair of new, already inexpensive, gaming headsets in the INZONE H3 and H7. Now they are finally discounted, ahead of Black Friday. The Sony INZONE H3 is a wired gaming headset and it is on sale for $78, that’s down from $99. While the H7 is on sale for $148, and that’s down from $229. So definitely some great prices here.
T-Mobile G1 render shows us what could have been
Android co-founder, Rich Miner, shared a rather interesting image via Twitter. He showed us what could have been by sharing a different T-Mobile G1 render. The T-Mobile G1 launched back in 2008, and it was also known as HTC Dream outside of the US. This phone basically became legendary, and many people still instantly know it by name.
The expanded weather forcast feature is coming to older Pixels
The Google Pixel 7 is the company’s newest flagship phone, and it came with some exclusive software perks. One of them is the expanded weather forecast, and the company is trickling it down to older Pixel devices. Don’t feel bad if you didn’t really notice it. The expanded weather...
AT&T And Samsung Introduce The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition
There are several options for ruggedized tablets designed for kids, especially if you’re into Amazon’s Fire tablets. AT&T and Samsung just partnered to deliver another option. This is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids Edition. We’re familiar with these rugged kid-focused tablets. As stated before, Amazon has its...
Early Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Sample Shows Huge Improvement
Rumors are that Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will bring its biggest camera upgrade in the past five years. A leaked early camera sample from the phone certainly gives substance to the rumors. Noted tipster Ice Universe, who made those claims, recently shared a camera sample from an in-development Galaxy S23 Ultra and compared it with the Galaxy S22 Ultra (via). As you can see in the attached photo below, the results are quite promising.
Galaxy S23 Series Screen Protectors Show The Size Difference
A new leak has shown us the size difference between Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra flagships. Noted tipster Ice Universe recently shared images of the multiple screen protectors for these phones. The images give us a fair idea of how big each of the three models is. Of course, the vanilla model is the most compact of the trio. We are hearing that it will sport a 6.1-inch display.
