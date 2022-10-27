Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia football isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee: ‘This rivalry means everything’

Read full article on original website
Tennessee looks to avoid repeating history against elite Georgia defense
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s often said that history is the best teacher, and that certainly applies for Georgia and Tennessee this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look to learn from mistakes made by Alabama’s defense in the Vols’ 52-49 win over the Tide. The No. 2-ranked Vols will be reflecting on last year’s 41-17 loss to Georgia.
Kirby Smart confident in Georgia football secondary: ‘I’m looking forward to the opportunity’
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football secondary ready for big Tennessee test. Maybe it’s something, maybe it’s nothing, but when senior...
Winter is here for the Georgia defense as it battles Tennessee tempo: ‘They go really fast’
ATHENS — Zion Logue wasn’t doing a Ned Stark impression nor was he comparing Tennessee to the White Walkers from Game of Thrones. But the Georgia team has long been prepping for Saturday when No. 2 Tennessee invades Sanford Stadium. “We said the thing throughout the summer, ‘Winter...
How Georgia football will go about replacing all that Nolan Smith brought to the table
ATHENS — There is no way to truly replace Nolan Smith. He does so much for this team, beyond just what he does when pressuring the quarterback. He’s capable of dropping into coverage and is an elite run defender. Yet Georgia must now attempt to do that, as...
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to set new standard against Tennessee: ‘We’ll need them again’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has challenged the Georgia fan base before. He did so for his first spring game back in 2016, wanting 93,000 fans to pack Sanford Stadium for a spring game. There was the Notre Dame contest in 2019. Even last season, the Georgia fan base made a difference in a noon kickoff against Arkansas, forcing multiple false starts in the 37-0 win.
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida. Winner: Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers has been the...
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 10 game
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 10 college football game. Below, you can find live updates, injury news and other notes for the Week 10 game. Georgia and Tennessee are the final two unbeaten teams in the SEC. This will...
Georgia stock report: Stars rise, team bonds amid adversity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Georgia football team has been a work in progress like few others, carrying a No. 1 ranking as it improves from week to week. The Bulldogs 42-20 win over Florida offered another test, a neutral site game where the momentum shifted and the Gators scored 17 unanswered points.
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
Georgia dealt closest point spread of its season in No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with Tennessee
ATLANTA — Georgia opened as a 9-point favorite over Tennessee in college football’s first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of the 2022 season. It’s only the 25th time in the history of the AP poll that No. 1 has played No. 2 in a regular-season game, and the first time these programs have been a part of such a showdown.
Georgia football ready to take on unbeaten Tennessee: ‘They have a perfect storm’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Larry Munson famously said after the 1980 win over Florida that some property was going to be destroyed. After Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday though, Georgia doesn’t have the time to destroy anything. That’s because a monumental game against Tennessee looms next Saturday.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering. “We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0. “People...
Kirby Smart and former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt agree on priority to slowing Vols’ offense
JACKSONVILLE — The Georgia-Tennessee football game will be broken down 100 different ways before the marquee matchup kicks off next Saturday. The undefeated Bulldogs (8-0) and Vols (8-0) are the nation’s top two offenses, and their longstanding border state rivalry only adds to the buildup for the 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) game at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia football injury report: Nolan Smith ‘doubtful’ for Tennessee game with pec injury
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a lengthy injury report when addressing reporters on Monday. Most pressing was the status of edge rusher Nolan Smith. The senior left Saturday’s game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Smart clarified the state of Smith’s injury. “It does not look...
Georgia football very glad to get Jalen Carter back with Tennessee looming: ‘He impacts games different’
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Even if it wasn’t a perfect performance from the Georgia defense, their spirits were pretty positive after the 42-20 win over Florida. The return of Jalen Carter had something to do with that. “It felt pretty good having JC out there,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said....
Georgia football stays at No. 1, set for matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business on Saturday, beating Florida 42-20. The win sets up a massive matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, as the two teams sit at No. 1 and No. 2, in the Week 10 AP Poll. Georgia came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches...
PHOTOS: Traditional Georgia football end zone party in Jacksonville did not disappoint after the big 42-20 win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There’s just something ‘bout a Georgia football victory against the Gators in Jacksonville. With all the talk about a potential move to a home-and-home series, there’s something to be said for watching a lot of ‘Dawgs get down in the end zone on a triumphant Saturday night in Jacksonville.
Billy Napier: Florida finds ‘turning point’ with comeback against Georgia, even in defeat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First-year Florida coach Billy Napier wasn’t looking for a moral victory on Saturday, but that’s what he got. The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat the Gators by a 42-20 count at TIAA Bank Stadium, running up 555 yards of offense and overcoming three turnovers.
Kirby Smart recalls his fondest memory with Vince Dooley: ‘He’s the reason this program is what it is today’
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Kirby Smart’s mind was very clearly elsewhere when recapping the 42-20 Georgia win over Florida. He was very clearly thinking about Georgia legend Vince Dooley, who passed away at the age of 90 on Friday. Smart opened his press conference by speaking about the importance...
