Athens, GA

Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia football isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee: ‘This rivalry means everything’

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 5 days ago
dawgnation.com

Tennessee looks to avoid repeating history against elite Georgia defense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s often said that history is the best teacher, and that certainly applies for Georgia and Tennessee this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look to learn from mistakes made by Alabama’s defense in the Vols’ 52-49 win over the Tide. The No. 2-ranked Vols will be reflecting on last year’s 41-17 loss to Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to set new standard against Tennessee: ‘We’ll need them again’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has challenged the Georgia fan base before. He did so for his first spring game back in 2016, wanting 93,000 fans to pack Sanford Stadium for a spring game. There was the Notre Dame contest in 2019. Even last season, the Georgia fan base made a difference in a noon kickoff against Arkansas, forcing multiple false starts in the 37-0 win.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia stock report: Stars rise, team bonds amid adversity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Georgia football team has been a work in progress like few others, carrying a No. 1 ranking as it improves from week to week. The Bulldogs 42-20 win over Florida offered another test, a neutral site game where the momentum shifted and the Gators scored 17 unanswered points.
ATHENS, GA

