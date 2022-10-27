Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRonks, PA
Dining at Root: An All-Vegan, Delicious Experience [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police
Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police
A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
abc27.com
Harrisburg kidnapper facing ‘substantial prison sentence’; Dauphin County DA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. “This involves everybody’s nightmare — you got someone who breaks into a home for the purpose of killing people including children, so this is a horrific offense and we’re taking it as seriously as we can,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with attempted homicide in Route 22 shooting
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week. Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.
2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police
Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
Three shot in weekend Reading shootings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were shot in two weekend shootings within the same hour in Reading. According to Reading Police, on Oct. 30 at 8:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Penn streets for multiple shooting victims. One male victim was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds […]
Mercury
Norristown man sent to prison for shooting incident in Upper Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man faces more than a decade in prison on charges of attempted murder and arson in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and setting the boyfriend’s vehicle on fire during an incident in Upper Merion. Julius Irwin Mayo, 37, of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading
READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
Reading Man Shot In Mouth Over Dispute With Neighbor: Police
A Reading man took a bullet to the mouth during an argument with a neighbor, authorities say. Police were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of South Court just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after receiving reports of gunfire, officials said in a release. On arrival,...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting
READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
WGAL
Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer
A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: Here's how to spot a legal threat scam. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating
The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
Trial starts Monday for man accused of rape, 3 break-ins at homes of Lehigh, Lafayette women
A Bethlehem man will stand trial Monday for breaking into the homes of Lehigh and Lafayette students, raping one of them and attempting to force two others to commit sex acts at knifepoint. Jury selection in the trial of 36-year-old Clement Swaby is scheduled for the morning in Northampton County...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
Lititz Man Dies Despite Witnesses Jumping Into Action, Giving CPR At Crash On RT 222: Police
Police arrived at the scene of a deadly crash on Route 222 to find two bystanders had jumped into action and were given CPR to a man, according to a release on Monday, Oct. 31. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 33 in Manheim Township on...
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought for punching 2 women in the face walking around Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say randomly attacked two other women in Center City last week. Both women were walking down Arch Street when they were punched in the face by a passing female suspect Friday morning. Police say the suspect walked off immediately after both incidents.
Mercury
Threats force another closure of Coatesville schools; officials meet with FBI, DA’s office
COATESVILLE — Coatesville school officials received multiple threats late Sunday night, and another more specific one Monday morning, forcing administrators to cancel classes at Coatesville High School and Coatesville Area Intermediate School. Many students had arrived at school, and school buses were forced to take students back home. Shortly...
Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting
A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said. Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said. Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
