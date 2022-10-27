ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Man Shot Another Driver On Highway: Police

A Lehigh County man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another driver on the highway. Jacob Garcia, 23, of Allentown, was eastbound on State Route 22 near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he shot at a white Dodge Charger in the lane next to him, state police said in a release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg kidnapper facing ‘substantial prison sentence’; Dauphin County DA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. “This involves everybody’s nightmare — you got someone who breaks into a home for the purpose of killing people including children, so this is a horrific offense and we’re taking it as seriously as we can,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with attempted homicide in Route 22 shooting

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week. Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

2 Reading Men Hospitalized In Shooting, Say Police

Two men were shot on a Reading street late on Saturday, Oct. 29, according to police. The victims, aged 22 and 28, were standing at the intersection of 8th Street and Penn Street at around 8:30 p.m. when a third unidentified man approached them and opened fire "after a brief exchange," authorities said.
READING, PA
abc27 News

Three shot in weekend Reading shootings

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were shot in two weekend shootings within the same hour in Reading. According to Reading Police, on Oct. 30 at 8:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Penn streets for multiple shooting victims. One male victim was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading

READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
READING, PA
WBRE

Police arrest man in $300 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man has been arrested and charged after he committed a theft at Walmart worth over $300. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:50 p.m., a man, later identified as David Deroy, 37, of Drums, was reported stealing from the Walmart in Hazle Township. Police […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 hurt in downtown Reading shooting

READING, Pa. - Police are looking for the man who shot two other young men in downtown Reading on Sunday. A 28-year-old and 22-year-old were standing at Eighth and Penn streets around 8:30 p.m. when a third, unidentified man comes up and shoots them after a brief exchange, police said in a news release.
READING, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County woman loses $5,700 to scammer

A Lancaster County woman lost thousands of dollars to a scammer, according to police. Related video above: Here's how to spot a legal threat scam. Warwick Township police said the victim told them she received a call Thursday morning from a man claiming to be with U.S. Border Patrol. He told the victim that her name was associated with drug smuggling and about $90,000 of drug money.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating

The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
READING, PA
abc27 News

Man charged with vehicular homicide after 2020 fatal Lancaster County crash

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle following a deadly November 2020 crash in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney’s office and Columbia Borough Police filed and approved the charge, according to a Monday release, against 30-year-old Frederick Kilheffer of […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three Seriously Hurt In Allentown Shooting

A woman and two men were hospitalized with serious injuries in an Allentown shooting overnight, authorities said. Gunfire broke out inside of a commercial building on the 900 block of N. 4th Street around 1:05 a.m., police said. Officers found three adult victims, who were transported to the hospital with...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy