Picture of the Day: Camping at Triple Tree
Robert Butterfield submitted this photo and note: “My camp site at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) in South Carolina. The first flight over the Blue Ridge Mountains to this pristine airport. With the back seat removed in my 1956 Piper Tri Pacer, a tent, sleeping bag, and electric scooters made a trip well appreciated.”
Picture of the Day: Beautiful start to the day at KGPZ
Rusty Eichorn submitted this photo and note: “A new 2022 Cirrus waits to take to the skies from Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport-Gordon Newstrom Field (KGPZ) in Minnesota, located just 70 miles west of where the Cirrus factory is in Duluth, Minnesota. Cirrus is now the largest employer in the city of Duluth, with more than 1,200 people working there today.”
Picture of the Day: Fall flying in Wisconsin
Jim Stevenson submitted this photo and note: “Luke Lachendro flying his Piper PA-11 over Southern Wisconsin in the fall of 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the...
Go find a rainbow
As a pilot, I have spent many hours in airplanes, particularly training aircraft. Because of weather and expenses, my CFI and I have made an effort to make use of the flight simulator when possible while I’m working on earning my instrument rating. However, my limit for the number...
