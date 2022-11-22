Treason — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the tense spy series

Treason on Netflix is a super-twisty thriller that has everything from Russian spies to a lethal love triangle. It's been described as The Bodyguard meets John Le Carre, which makes it a definite must-watch as far as we’re concerned. Treason stars Charlie Cox as an M16 agent and also features Quantum of Solace actors Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin.

Here’s everything you need to know about Treason on Netflix...

Treason is a six-episode series that starts worldwide on Netflix on Monday December 26 2022 so arriving for the Christmas season.

Is there a Treason trailer?

Netflix hasn't yet released a trailer for Treason but we're ready to post it here as soon as one arrives. We're expecting one very soon!

Treason plot

Treason follows Adam Lawrence, played by Charlie Cox, who was groomed and trained by M16. He seems to have his life in order, and his career seems set, but then his past comes crashing into his present in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a difficult history. Adam must then re-evaluate his life and finds himself in the centre of a deadly love/hate triangle with Kara and his wife Maddy, with each of them hellbent on destroying the others. All three are trying to expose each other’s secrets and navigate tricky political and diplomatic relations while attempting to keep safe those they love.

Treason cast

Here's our brief rundown of the main three main cast in Treason ...

Charlie Cox as Adam Lawrence

Charlie plays M16 operator Adam. He’s starred in the movies The Theory of Everything, Wall Stree t, Hello Carter and Spider-Man: No Way Home . He’s also been in the Netflix series Daredevil (see below), Kin and The Defenders .

Charlie Cox starring in Daredevil. (Image credit: Netflix)

Oona Chaplin as Maddy

British star Oona plays Adam's wife Maddy. From the Chaplin acting dynasty, Oona is best known for playing Talisa Stark in Game of Thrones . She played Perla de las Dunas in Bond movie Quantum of Solace and has also appeared in Married Single Other , The Hour , The Crimson Field and My Dinner with Herve . She will also be starring in the upcoming James Cameron Avatar sequels.

Oona Chaplin as Maddy! (Image credit: Netflix)

Oona Chaplin plays Adam's wife Maddy. (Image credit: Getty)

Olga Kurylenko as Kara

Ukrainian-born actress and model Olga plays Russian spy Kara. The actor is also a Bond girl, having starred alongside Oona in Quantum of Solace , playing Camille. She’s also been in White Elephant , Vanishing, The Princess and Wonderland, the Girl from the Shore .

Olga Kurylenko as Kara in Treason. (Image credit: Netflix)

Olga Kurylenko is Russian spy Kara. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in Treason on Netflix?

Ciarán Hinds ( Game of Thrones, The Terror ) will play Sir Martin Angelis while The Suspect’s Adam James is Patrick Hamilton. Beau Gadsdon, Tracy Ifeachor, Avital Lvova, Brian Law, Joe Macaulay and Rishi Nair also star.

More about Treason on Netflix

Matt Charman is the creator and writer of Treason, who also serves as executive producer alongisde Foz Allan and Valery Ryan. Louise Hooper direct.