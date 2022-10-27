Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Mass Production To Start At The End Of 2023: Report
Tesla is reportedly planning to start mass production of the Cybertruck at the end of 2023, two years after the initial target of late 2021. Reuters claims the information comes from two people with knowledge of the plans, but no other details are offered and Tesla did not respond to a request to comment.
insideevs.com
Tesla Displays Original Cybertruck Prototype At California Design College
Tesla design boss Franz von Holzhausen was present at the California College of Design in Pasadena alumni show earlier this week alongside what appears to be the original Cybertruck concept from 2019. The truck was displayed on campus next to other vehicles whose design was significant, but it surely drew in a big crowd, especially since it appeared to be open and you could also see its interior.
insideevs.com
Mopar’s Jeep CJ Surge Retro EV With Electric Crate Motor Makes SEMA Debut
Mopar is bringing an EV-swapped late-model Jeep CJ to the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show that starts today. On the outside, it looks like any other Jeep CJ7 with some modern accessories and a cool livery, but what powers it is quite interesting because it seems to preview a future electric crate motor kit that Mopar might be looking to offer at some point.
techunwrapped.com
Tesla Roadster: not even fifteen years old, the first model is already a collector’s car
The first generation Tesla Roadsters are not yet fifteen and they are already becoming collector cars. As evidenced by used vehicle sales sites, they are rare and therefore expensive. The second generation of the Tesla Roadster is long overdue. Its marketing has been constantly postponed, and it is now expected...
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Autoblog
Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault
No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
torquenews.com
Best Car Tires of 2022 Update from Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest update from Consumer Reports on what they found from extensive testing the best performance tires you can buy in 2022 to match your car’s needs for all seasons. Matching Your Tire Driving Needs. Matching your driving needs with the correct tire can be difficult when...
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Henderson Auctions Is Selling This Beautiful Impala Convertible This Weekend
Add this drop top Chevy Impala to your cruiser collection. Starting out as a top of the line trim for Chevy’s ultimate driver’s car of the 1950s, the Impala moniker brought high end options to the Chevy Bel Air line. Plush interiors, a longer wheel-base, and an increased style were among the offerings over the lower priced cars in the Chevy lineup. By the next year, the Impala became its own separate model and the name no longer only represented the top of the line. This move opened the Impala up to more buyers and only made the model more popular. This trend of short generations continued into the 1960s. This stunning 1960 Chevy Impala is available from Henderson Auctions and your collection is incomplete without it.
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
2023 Ford Edge Range Gets Big Discounts Before The Compact Crossover Is Discontinued
The Ford Edge is being handed a fairly generous discount for the remainder of the year and the first three months of 2023. Discounts vary based on the region, but some deals include a $3,000 cash bonus bundled with a low APR for financing. In New York and Detroit, Ford...
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
