Palm Coast, FL

click orlando

Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast: Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in February 2023

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast on Monday announced that it will host the 2nd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk Palm Coast on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8am – taking place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

K-9 Jax Wins FCSO ‘Howloween’ Costume Contest

BUNNELL, FL – Thanks in part to a gorilla suit, K-9 Jax takes ‘barking’ rights in this year’s FCSO ‘Howloween’ costume contest. The golden Labrador Retriever won top spot in the poll posted on FCSO’s social media accounts last Thursday (October 27, 2022), finishing well ahead of his fellow FCSO K-9’s. Jax gathered 217 first place votes out of 600 cast, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspicious people caught on camera in Jacksonville residential areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s Creek area near the intersection of San Clerk Road and San Ardo Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
DELAND, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man steals bags of chips from gas station convenience store

7:52 p.m. — 1600 block of North U.S. 1, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local restaurant after a couple ordered $142 worth of food and drinks and left without paying. According to a police report, the restaurant manager said that the man walked out the front door...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

