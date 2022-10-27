Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodDaytona Beach, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Related
click orlando
Man finds his own stolen car while driving through Volusia County
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A Volusia County man who was determined to find his stolen car managed to locate the vehicle just two days after a thief drove off in it. “When I pulled up behind that car and saw my tag, I almost jumped through the roof,” Larry Burgess said. “I said ‘Oh my god, that’s my car! That’s the stolen car!’”
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes just spent $700,000 on dune restoration — and then Hurricane Ian washed it away
The Hammock Dunes home owner's association just spent $700,000 to replace their dunes, only to lose them again in Hurricane Ian. But, Greg Davis, president of Hammock Dunes Owners Association, said the problem is not that they lost the dunes, but that they can't get any financial help to maintain them without a county beach management program.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast: Tunnel to Towers 5K returns to Palm Coast in February 2023
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast on Monday announced that it will host the 2nd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk Palm Coast on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 8am – taking place at Central Park in Town Center. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Tunnel Towers Foundation, which supports severely wounded veterans and first responders, gold star families, combating veteran homelessness and other timely causes. Most recently, the organization has been working to provide relief efforts for areas of southwest Florida that were most devastated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
flaglernewsweekly.com
K-9 Jax Wins FCSO ‘Howloween’ Costume Contest
BUNNELL, FL – Thanks in part to a gorilla suit, K-9 Jax takes ‘barking’ rights in this year’s FCSO ‘Howloween’ costume contest. The golden Labrador Retriever won top spot in the poll posted on FCSO’s social media accounts last Thursday (October 27, 2022), finishing well ahead of his fellow FCSO K-9’s. Jax gathered 217 first place votes out of 600 cast, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
News4Jax.com
Suspicious people caught on camera in Jacksonville residential areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People who appear to have been attempting to commit an act of burglary were recorded on cameras outside homes in different Jacksonville neighborhoods. One tried to enter two townhomes in the downtown Cathedral District. Another was spotted twice outside a home in the East Goodby’s Creek area near the intersection of San Clerk Road and San Ardo Road.
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida students say they waited outside for hours before homecoming dance
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach parent snapped a picture showing students in homecoming dresses and suits waiting outside their high school to get into their homecoming dance. Parents and students tell FOX 35 News that hundreds had to wait for hours. "We sat in line for...
News4Jax.com
12 children adopted into families during Duval County Courthouse event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Halloween adoption event at the Duval County Courthouse on Friday celebrated 12 children who now have new families. Judge Michael Kalil hosted the event, and with Halloween just around the corner, families were invited to dress in costume. One family said they met their new...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Deploys Emergency Management Planner to Lee County for Ongoing ‘Mass Care’ Support
October 31, 2022 – Flagler County Emergency Management Planner Nealon Joseph, a mass care (sheltering, victim/evacuee care) specialist, was requested to deploy to the Lee County’s Emergency Operations Center to relieve existing mutual aid support from Brevard County. “He will be working with local, state, and federal partners...
click orlando
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
Heavy fog in Duval causes bad traffic crash in Baldwin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking fog all morning long. That fog is what the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said led to a bad traffic crash earlier today in Baldwin. JFRD said it had multiple crews on the scene for hours.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Fire Rescue’s Lt. Jon Moscowitz Earns 2022 Hometown Hero of the Year Award
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 28, 2022) Paying homage to first responders is part of what makes communities in Flagler and Volusia counties such great places to work and live for those in the field. In celebration of their service, the Hometown Heroes Awards Dinner, emceed by local celebrity The Young...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach Police Respond to 3 Violent Crime Calls on Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department was on the scene for three separate violent crime calls on Sunday, according to a release after the day's end. The first of the three calls occurred at 4:30 am, when two men broke into a person's home. They forced entry through the front door and demanded drugs and money. The pair shot the victim in the shoulder, landing them in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both assailants were described as juveniles.
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
This Is Florida's Best Candy Shop
Taste of Home has the scoop on the sweetest candy shops across the country.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office locates missing endangered 2-year-old
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that 2-year-old Leiah has been located safely. ORIGINAL: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has requested help finding a missing endangered 2-year-old girl last seen with her parents. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a pickup order obtained...
Bay News 9
Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man steals bags of chips from gas station convenience store
7:52 p.m. — 1600 block of North U.S. 1, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local restaurant after a couple ordered $142 worth of food and drinks and left without paying. According to a police report, the restaurant manager said that the man walked out the front door...
Comments / 2