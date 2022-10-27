Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU. This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38
The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
Big Iguana Found On Buffalo Bills Field
There was an iguana found at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. It wasn't just one of those small little geckos that run by your feet when you're in Florida either. This was a big guy. But, WHY was the iguana on the field at Highmark Stadium?. The Sunday...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels Decision News
Some Las Vegas Raiders fans have already lost patience with Josh McDaniels after they dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, owner Mark Davis is not among that antsy crowd clamoring to place the first-year head coach on the hot seat. According to the...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News
Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade
In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Coach Death News
The Minnesota Vikings lost a former member of their coaching staff on Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer, who's the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the former Vikings co-defensive coordinator, has died at the age of 38. He was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive assistant...
Veteran Colts Running Back Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest
The NFL world is going to be busy before tomorrow afternoon's trade deadline. Dozens of players have been mentioned in trade rumors, including Indianapolis Colts veteran running back Nyheim Hines, who ESPN's Adam Schefter is drawing interest from other teams. Hines is in the first year of a three-year contract...
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit
It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween. Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though. The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media...
NFL World Reacts To Packers Trade Rumor News
Before this afternoon's NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal that sends wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. While Claypool is heading to Chicago, another team reportedly had consideration for the third-year pass catcher. The rival Green Bay Packers...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
A.J. Brown got drug tested by the NFL after his 3 TD game Sunday and fans had jokes
A.J. Brown had a huge game Sunday for the Eagles, catching three touchdown passes all in the first half in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former Titans wide receiver was pretty much unstoppable, as he finished with 156 yards on six catches. After...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
641K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0