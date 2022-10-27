ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News

The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
The Spun

Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38

The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels Decision News

Some Las Vegas Raiders fans have already lost patience with Josh McDaniels after they dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, owner Mark Davis is not among that antsy crowd clamoring to place the first-year head coach on the hot seat. According to the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Coach Death News

The Minnesota Vikings lost a former member of their coaching staff on Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer, who's the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the former Vikings co-defensive coordinator, has died at the age of 38. He was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive assistant...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers Trade Rumor News

Before this afternoon's NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal that sends wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. While Claypool is heading to Chicago, another team reportedly had consideration for the third-year pass catcher. The rival Green Bay Packers...
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade

In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tyron Smith Return News

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news regarding star offensive lineman Tyron Smith on Monday. According to Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, Smith is expected to return in about three-to-four weeks. Jones also said that the team hasn't decided about future lineup changes or rotations. Smith has yet to...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Purchase News

Prior to finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, legendary supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a quiet purchase of her own. The legendary supermodel reportedly bought a "modest" home in the Miami, Florida area. Tom and Gisele hadn't been living together for weeks, leading up to their divorce agreement. It's unclear...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rams' Blockbuster Trade Offer News

The Los Angeles Rams offered up a big package to try and get Carolina Panthers defensive end, Brian Burns. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Rams offered up not one, but two first-round picks for Burns. The Panther ended up not taking that trade. Burns is a good player,...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Crushing Injury News

Not only did the Bengals get blown out by the Browns on Monday night, they lost veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a knee injury. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Awuzie's status. The fear in Cincinnati is that Awuzie suffered a season-ending knee injury. He'll...
The Spun

Veteran Colts Running Back Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest

The NFL world is going to be busy before tomorrow afternoon's trade deadline. Dozens of players have been mentioned in trade rumors, including Indianapolis Colts veteran running back Nyheim Hines, who ESPN's Adam Schefter is drawing interest from other teams. Hines is in the first year of a three-year contract...
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
The Spun

The Spun

