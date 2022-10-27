MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State fell down two sets and made a furious rally to force a fifth set, but saw No. 12 ranked Northwest Missouri State counter with a late rally of its own in the final frame and survive on its home floor Friday night (Oct. 28). The Bearcats picked up their eighth-straight win and kept pace with Nebraska-Kearney at the top of the MIAA standings, now 20-5 overall and 14-3 in the MIAA. The Tigers moved to 10-16 overall and 5-13 in the MIAA.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO