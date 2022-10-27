Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8
One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Decision News
After some back-and-forth about his availability during the week, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially inactive today. Elliott is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bruised thigh in his right leg, according to reports. By not playing today and having a bye next week, Elliott has some much-needed time to rest.
Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade
In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
Ex-Michigan Star Has Honest Admission On Stadium Tunnel
Some questions are rising over Michigan Stadium's tunnel setup after a violent scrum unfolded following Saturday's win over Michigan State. As former Michigan tight end Jake Butt described to RJ Young on The Number One College Football Show, The Big House's lone tunnel sets it apart from other venues. However, he still doesn't believe the layout is a major issue despite recent incidents with Michigan State and Penn State.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News
Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU. This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get...
NFL World Reacts To Heartbreaking Coach Death News
The Minnesota Vikings lost a former member of their coaching staff on Tuesday morning. Adam Zimmer, who's the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the former Vikings co-defensive coordinator, has died at the age of 38. He was working for the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive assistant...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
NFL World Reacts To The Tyron Smith Return News
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news regarding star offensive lineman Tyron Smith on Monday. According to Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, Smith is expected to return in about three-to-four weeks. Jones also said that the team hasn't decided about future lineup changes or rotations. Smith has yet to...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Keenan Allen News
It's been a bit of a messy 2022 season for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen has only played in two games this season, one in October and one in September. He's battled a hamstring injury and that continued on Monday when he missed practice yet again. This...
NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele News
Over the past few weeks, Antonio Brown has been relishing in the divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. In an interview this morning, Brown was confronted about his behavior. Unsurprisingly he didn't have a great answer for why he decided to post the content in the first place. "What...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
641K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 7