fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeking your help in finding robbery suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
fox4beaumont.com
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
fox4beaumont.com
Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
fox4beaumont.com
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 west Beaumont shooting death
BEAUMONT — A suspect has pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of a man in west Beaumont in 2019. Prosecutors tell KFDM/Fox 4 that Jamirious Gardner pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wilson. Gardner also pleaded guilty to six burglaries. Judge John Stevens will sentence Gardner at a later date. He could receive 10 years for the burglaries, to be served concurrently, and 10 years for murder, also to be served concurrently. He could have received up to life for the murder charge.
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
fox4beaumont.com
Mother waiting for answers after Kolby Kulhanek's body exhumed Tuesday morning
HARDIN COUNTY — The mother of Kolby Kulhanek tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she's waiting and hoping for answers about what caused his death after her son's body was exhumed Tuesday morning. Susan Kulhanek says the exhumation was done at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze....
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
fox4beaumont.com
Galveston County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife on Thanksgiving
A Galveston County man who shot and killed his wife on Thanksgiving is heading to prison. A judge has sentenced Dudley Joseph Bernard to 30 years behind bars. Three years ago, on Thanksgiving night, Bernard called 911 and claimed he had accidentally shot his wife Chauntelle Bernard in their League City home.
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Calcasieu Parish
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Calcasieu Parish Crash. Moss Bluff – On October 30, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 378 (Sam Houston Jones Pkwy) just west of N. Perkins Ferry Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Caleb Jase Hebert of Starks. The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on LA 378. At the same time, a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, being operated by Hebert, was traveling west on LA 378 and struck the rear of the Dodge. The impact caused Hebert to be ejected from the motorcycle. Hebert, who was wearing a DOT approved helmet at the time of the crash, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on the part of Hebert is suspected. The driver of the Dodge was properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. Troop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2022.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont residents take part in Halloween festivities
BEAUMONT — A botanical garden and a school presented Halloween celebrations this weekend. Residents made their way to Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont for Halloween fun. Others gathered at St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont for its Halloween carnival.
fox4beaumont.com
Amelia Farm and Market ends restaurant service, will focus on events and catering
BEAUMONT — The Amelia Farm and Market announced near the beginning of October that the venue was ending its lunch and brunch services, as well as closing its retail market, to focus specifically on "private events", according to their Facebook page. The following is from Amelia Farm and Market's...
fox4beaumont.com
Congregations went from the pews to the polls on Sunday for early voting
BEAUMONT — Some Southeast Texans went from the pews to the polls on Sunday to cast their ballots early. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont, where the congregation was encouraged to get out and vote. Early voting continues on Monday through Friday...
