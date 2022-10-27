Read full article on original website
Related
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Washington Examiner
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Midterm polls – latest: FiveThirtyEight forecast puts Senate on knife-edge as Obama set to stump for Fetterman
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, Joe Biden is headed to Florida to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, who is fighting an uphill battle to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis.Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. He will be campaigning together with Mr Biden this weekend.Control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to one...
Roll Call Online
Senators urge FDIC to give fair consideration to industrial banks
A bipartisan group of senators is supporting “industrial loan company” charters, a move that puts them at odds with House legislation over a controversial pathway for financial technology companies to access the traditional banking system. The five Republicans and four Democrats say the charters, which can be issued...
'I would not vote for J.D. Vance,' GOP Rep. Liz Cheney tells Cleveland gathering
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, took sides in Ohio's U.S. Senate race Tuesday, saying "I would not vote for J.D. Vance" when asked for her opinion on the race by PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff. When asked whether she would vote for Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan if she lived...
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court sounds skeptical of race in college admissions
The conservative-controlled Supreme Court appeared ready to curtail the use of race in college admissions during five hours of oral arguments Monday that focused on what schools can do to encourage a more diverse student body. The six conservatives on the court sounded skeptical of the admissions programs at Harvard...
Fetterman praised Oregon for decriminalizing small amounts of hard drugs like meth and heroin in 2020
John Fetterman praised Oregon in 2020 after voters approved a measure to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs like heroin, meth, cocaine and ecstasy.
The 5 States With the Biggest Proposed Tax Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
Races are heating up ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. Not only is there a contentious fight for the balance of the federal House of Representatives and Senate at stake, but there are a...
Roll Call Online
Trump asks Supreme Court to block tax returns from House
Donald Trump urged the Supreme Court to keep his tax returns from the House Ways and Means Committee in an emergency request Monday, which sets up another high-profile decision about the former president. The former president said that the justices should pause a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals...
Roll Call Online
Congress looks to states for Highway Trust Fund revenue solution
As electric vehicles appear more and more to be the future of transportation in America, the decades-old method of funding the nation’s roads and bridges with gasoline taxes will soon be a relic of its past. Yet, the last time Congress addressed declining revenues in the federal Highway Trust Fund due to the growth of more fuel-efficient vehicles and EVs, it punted much of the preliminary planning to the states.
Roll Call Online
Election workers can seem ‘invisible.’ This movie shines a light on them
Sorting through a stack of hate mail, Rob Rock pointed to a message scrawled with a thick black marker. “Eat s—, that’s a good one,” said Rock, who serves as Rhode Island’s director of elections. “People are passionate, man, I tell you.”. That scene captures...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
Trespassing case might test state’s pipeline survey law
A land surveyor for Summit Carbon Solutions faces a criminal trial in December for allegedly trespassing on land in northwest Iowa that is part of the company’s proposed carbon dioxide pipeline route, according to court records. State law allows the land surveys — without the threat of a trespassing charge — after hazardous liquid pipeline […] The post Trespassing case might test state’s pipeline survey law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0