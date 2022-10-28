ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kanye West's image painted over in Chicago mural amid backlash over antisemitic comments

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MnJDR_0ip2ikL700

A mural of Kanye West in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood is now painted over.

The Chicago native and rapper is facing mounting criticism over antisemitic remarks he's made in recent weeks.

Several companies have terminated deals with him.

SEE ALSO | Los Angeles freeway demonstrators seen supporting Kanye West's antisemitic comments

The artist who created the mural posted to social media the new version of the mural with West blacked out with the caption "We need better role models."

The 14-foot mural is located at the intersection of North Sangamon Street and West Lake Street.

Comments / 18

Lisa Montgomery
3d ago

I was diagnosed with blood cancer February the 14th they give me the bad news on the telephone and then the doctor resigns and they say I still got blood cancer almost a year later I pray everyday that this blood cancer take me away Lord please take me I rather dab blood cancer then to live with doctors that do nothing but lie to you Chicago healthcare for black people get to zero even when you got the best insurance I rather get ran over about ambulance then the coat any doctor in Chicago and I've been to over 100 doctors appointments in 3 years in heaven got nowhere

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnoire.com

The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over

The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North

Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar. Chicago fire officials they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/4-hospitalized-for-overdoses-at-river-north-bar-chicago-fire-officials.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The grisly story of Adolph Luetgert murdering his wife in his sausage factory

CHICAGO (CBS) --  "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Vault: Some Chicago area hauntings, as seen in the 1980s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is days away, and we reached back into the CBS 2 Vault for some reports on Chicago area hauntings back in the 1980s.First, you probably know Rick Kogan these days for his work in print and radio – but back in the late 1980s, he was a feature reporter for CBS 2, and he was on the ghost beat around Halloween in 1988. He joined the late Chicago ghost hunter Richard Crowe for a visit to the old and purportedly haunted Red Lion Pub.The Red Lion Pub as a business was not that old at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday. POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street. POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
110K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy