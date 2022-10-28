Kanye West's image painted over in Chicago mural amid backlash over antisemitic comments

A mural of Kanye West in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood is now painted over.

The Chicago native and rapper is facing mounting criticism over antisemitic remarks he's made in recent weeks.

Several companies have terminated deals with him.

The artist who created the mural posted to social media the new version of the mural with West blacked out with the caption "We need better role models."

The 14-foot mural is located at the intersection of North Sangamon Street and West Lake Street.