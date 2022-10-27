Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
French govt slams 'eco-terrorism' as water protesters dig in
Sainte-Soline (France) (AFP) – French protesters on Monday defied a massive police presence to try to stop an agriculture water storage project, as the government vowed to prevent any encampment and denounced "eco-terrorism". Violent clashes with security forces marked the launch of the protest Saturday near Sainte-Soline in the...
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Britain faces £100m loss over drilling at biggest new oil field, says research
Norwegian firm wants to develop Rosebank field in North Sea but Sunak’s tax break for fossil fuel producers could cost UK dear
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific
France 24
Millions at risk of climate displacement in Middle East
Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the farmers' syndicate in Egypt which is hosting the COP27 global climate summit in November, told AFP he is already witness to a climate-induced exodus from the countryside. Agriculture in Egypt -- "one of the most arid countries in the world" -- has grown even...
UK on collision course with Joe Biden over cuts to aid pledge
Refugee costs mean Britain could halve world health fund donation as other countries increase their contributions
France 24
Shortage of mosques in France: The everyday consequences for French Muslims
The Great Mosque of Paris or Paris Central Mosque is the most visited mosque in France. Its construction began in 1922, with the aim of thanking Muslim soldiers who fought for France in World War I. Back then, the state financed the building of the edifice. But a century later, the context is quite different. Financing the construction of a mosque in France today can prove a challenge. We take a closer look.
Five steps the US must take to double down on commercial diplomacy
The U.S. brings formidable strengths to the competition for global influence and markets, but we need to show up.
France 24
French media demand Iran release reporter covering Mahsa Amini protests
French media organisations have called for the release of a reporter on assignment to cover protests in Iran for French-German TV channel Arte which reported his arrest. Vahid Shamsoddinnezhad, an Iranian national and resident in France, was arrested a month ago in Iranian Kurdistan, Arte said at the weekend. He...
Turtlenecks, shared showers and wetsuits for indoor pools: Europe grapples with energy crisis
As winter approaches, cuts in Russian gas are sending shivers through Europe, where energy is becoming a 'luxury good' rather than a basic service.
France 24
Incendiary devices thrown into Dover immigration centre, say British police
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats as the government seeks to curb record arrivals. Kent Police said that on Sunday morning "two or three incendiary devices" were thrown into a centre processing immigrants in the...
Northern Ireland election delay leads to claims region is UK-EU political football
Two main parties say Chris Heaton-Harris has failed to provide clarity with refusal to set election date
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
LONDON — (AP) — Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unraveling. The mosquito species, known as Anopheles stephensi,...
France 24
South Korea in national mourning after at least 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
At least 153 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The crowd surge and crush hit in the capital's popular Itaewon district, where police estimate as...
France 24
Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water 'megabasins'
Thousands of demonstrators defied an official ban to march on Saturday against the deployment of new water storage infrastructure for agricultural irrigation in western France, according to organisers. Clashes between paramilitary gendarmes and demonstrators erupted with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin reporting that 61 officers had been hurt, 22 seriously, but...
France 24
Hundreds take to streets in DR Congo for anti-Rwanda protests
Hundreds of people descended on the streets of the Democratic Republic of Congo's city of Goma on Monday, chanting for weapons to fight Rwanda, as M23 rebels continued their advance on the North Kivu province. The protesters accuse its smaller neighbour of actively backing the militia, and on the weekend, the government asked the Rwandan ambassador to leave. FRANCE 24’s Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula and Justin Kabumba report.
France 24
From prison to the presidency: Brazil's Lula rises from ashes
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who rose from poverty to Brazil's presidency before crashing into disgrace in a corruption scandal, made a spectacular comeback as leader of Latin America's biggest economy at the age of 77. Lula, as he is affectionately known, scraped ahead of far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to...
France 24
Ledecky sets 1,500 free short course world record in Toronto
Ledecky, in her first event of the season, won the final in 15mins 8.24secs to break the old mark of 15:18:01 set by Germany's Sarah Wellbrock in 2019 at Berlin. Brazil's Beatriz Dizotti was second in 15:48.82 with Canada's Laila Oravsky third in 16:16.86. Ledecky set the long-course world record...
Comments / 2